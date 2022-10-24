Subreddit of the week: r/ShowerThoughts

Ever had an existential moment and questioned the meaning of life while taking a shower? Or maybe you had a thought that made you rethink reality? Welcome to r/ShowerThoughts
Aristotle. Plato. Socrates. Some of the greatest thinkers in history. But Reddit has its own set of philosophers, a group so engaged in the way people think that they produce the most riveting questions that could possibly keep you up at night. There is one catch though: their thinking is only done in the shower.
The r/ShowerThoughts subreddit is where you’ll find the most compelling statements that will either make you do a double-take or make you look out the window and rethink life. These thoughts are wide in range, from the latest resignation of the Prime Minister of the UK to thoughts about accepting the sound of your own voice. Occasionally, it can also get quite serious with its thoughts. There aren’t any photos in this subreddit, but like its peers, it’s hard not to get lost in an endless abyss of shower thoughts.
Here are some of our favourites from r/ShowerThoughts
Winston Churchill and Liz Truss are the only Prime Ministers to have served two monarchs in the last 80 years. from Showerthoughts
There is some poor guy out there who was placed in a coma in 2019 and will be in for one hell of a ride when they wake up. from Showerthoughts
Whoever created the tradition of not seeing the bride in the wedding dress beforehand saved countless husbands everywhere from hours of dress shopping and will forever be a hero to all men. from Showerthoughts
When you’re a kid, you don’t realize you’re also watching your mom and dad grow up. from Showerthoughts
Being able to tolerate the sound of your own voice in a video is probably the highest form of self acceptance. from Showerthoughts
Anxiety is like when video game combat music is playing but you can’t find any enemies. from Showerthoughts
The sentence "Don’t objectify women" has "women" as the object of the sentence. from Showerthoughts
Gummy worms have more bones in them than actual worms. from Showerthoughts
Biting your tongue while eating is a perfect example of how you can still screw up, even with decades of experience. from Showerthoughts
If Eminem’s Mom wanted to she could probably make a good amount of money selling her own spaghetti sauce from Showerthoughts