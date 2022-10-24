Subreddit of the week: r/ShowerThoughts

facebook
24 Oct 2022 10:10 AM

Eric E. Surbano

Ever had an existential moment and questioned the meaning of life while taking a shower? Or maybe you had a thought that made you rethink reality? Welcome to r/ShowerThoughts

Aristotle. Plato. Socrates. Some of the greatest thinkers in history. But Reddit has its own set of philosophers, a group so engaged in the way people think that they produce the most riveting questions that could possibly keep you up at night. There is one catch though: their thinking is only done in the shower.

r/showerthoughts

Welcome to r/ShowerThoughts

The r/ShowerThoughts subreddit is where you’ll find the most compelling statements that will either make you do a double-take or make you look out the window and rethink life. These thoughts are wide in range, from the latest resignation of the Prime Minister of the UK to thoughts about accepting the sound of your own voice. Occasionally, it can also get quite serious with its thoughts. There aren’t any photos in this subreddit, but like its peers, it’s hard not to get lost in an endless abyss of shower thoughts.

Here are some of our favourites from r/ShowerThoughts

Winston Churchill and Liz Truss are the only Prime Ministers to have served two monarchs in the last 80 years. from Showerthoughts

There is some poor guy out there who was placed in a coma in 2019 and will be in for one hell of a ride when they wake up. from Showerthoughts

Whoever created the tradition of not seeing the bride in the wedding dress beforehand saved countless husbands everywhere from hours of dress shopping and will forever be a hero to all men. from Showerthoughts

When you’re a kid, you don’t realize you’re also watching your mom and dad grow up. from Showerthoughts

Being able to tolerate the sound of your own voice in a video is probably the highest form of self acceptance. from Showerthoughts

Anxiety is like when video game combat music is playing but you can’t find any enemies. from Showerthoughts

The sentence "Don’t objectify women" has "women" as the object of the sentence. from Showerthoughts

Gummy worms have more bones in them than actual worms. from Showerthoughts

Biting your tongue while eating is a perfect example of how you can still screw up, even with decades of experience. from Showerthoughts

If Eminem’s Mom wanted to she could probably make a good amount of money selling her own spaghetti sauce from Showerthoughts

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
