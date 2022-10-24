Subreddit of the week: r/ShowerThoughts

Ever had an existential moment and questioned the meaning of life while taking a shower? Or maybe you had a thought that made you rethink reality? Welcome to r/ShowerThoughts

Aristotle. Plato. Socrates. Some of the greatest thinkers in history. But Reddit has its own set of philosophers, a group so engaged in the way people think that they produce the most riveting questions that could possibly keep you up at night. There is one catch though: their thinking is only done in the shower.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Bence Balla Schottner/Unsplash]

Welcome to r/ShowerThoughts

The r/ShowerThoughts subreddit is where you’ll find the most compelling statements that will either make you do a double-take or make you look out the window and rethink life. These thoughts are wide in range, from the latest resignation of the Prime Minister of the UK to thoughts about accepting the sound of your own voice. Occasionally, it can also get quite serious with its thoughts. There aren’t any photos in this subreddit, but like its peers, it’s hard not to get lost in an endless abyss of shower thoughts.

Here are some of our favourites from r/ShowerThoughts