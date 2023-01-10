facebook
Subreddit of the Week: Technically the Truth
10 Jan 2023 12:00 PM

Subreddit of the Week: Technically the Truth

Eric E. Surbano

I mean, they’re right. Welcome to the Technically the Truth subreddit. 

The internet is a magical place, as you may have already heard. But the reason why it’s magical is because of the people who are on it. Okay, the reason why it’s also toxic is because of people too, but you get the point: it’s people that make the internet wonderful/horrible. And the very same people sometimes say the darnedest of things (forgive my sudden turn into Southern lingo) because the internet is full of witty people. This subreddit is a collection of posts and comments that people have made that are… well, true. Kinda. Sorta.

[Featured Image Credit: Yasin Aribuga/Unsplash; Hero Image Credit: Jonathan Taylor/Unsplash]

The Technically the Truth subreddit: grey sweatpants, the right to bare arms, #NotMyPresident, and a miscommunication about how many sausages to cook. 

Interactions on the internet are the best. This is why most of the time, comment sections are much more enjoyable than the actual post or replies to tweets making the original ten times funnier. The Technically the Truth subreddit might be the best collection of witty and, well, smartass posts and comments on the interwebs. 

Some of the best posts on this subreddit include someone using the hashtag #NotMyPresident most likely in response to the former manchild of a president of the US, a woman trying to prove a point about men in gray sweatpants, and a person who inadvertently made a Christian theological statement.            

Here are some of our favourites from the Technically the Truth subreddit

well i’ll be damned from technicallythetruth

I am not surprised from technicallythetruth

Thats the best last name from technicallythetruth

He ain’t lying tho from technicallythetruth

Technically the much-more-impressive-sounding truth from technicallythetruth

Nobody knows such a person from technicallythetruth

yes they aren’t dating anymore from technicallythetruth

God works in mysterious ways from technicallythetruth

Not his president from technicallythetruth

this is the modern jack sparrow from technicallythetruth

Two is less than three from technicallythetruth

I see no lies here, just facts. from technicallythetruth

$500 to $160,000 with NFT from technicallythetruth

 

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
