Subreddit of the Week: Technically the Truth

I mean, they’re right. Welcome to the Technically the Truth subreddit.

The internet is a magical place, as you may have already heard. But the reason why it’s magical is because of the people who are on it. Okay, the reason why it’s also toxic is because of people too, but you get the point: it’s people that make the internet wonderful/horrible. And the very same people sometimes say the darnedest of things (forgive my sudden turn into Southern lingo) because the internet is full of witty people. This subreddit is a collection of posts and comments that people have made that are… well, true. Kinda. Sorta.

[Featured Image Credit: Yasin Aribuga/Unsplash; Hero Image Credit: Jonathan Taylor/Unsplash]

The Technically the Truth subreddit: grey sweatpants, the right to bare arms, #NotMyPresident, and a miscommunication about how many sausages to cook.

Interactions on the internet are the best. This is why most of the time, comment sections are much more enjoyable than the actual post or replies to tweets making the original ten times funnier. The Technically the Truth subreddit might be the best collection of witty and, well, smartass posts and comments on the interwebs.

Some of the best posts on this subreddit include someone using the hashtag #NotMyPresident most likely in response to the former manchild of a president of the US, a woman trying to prove a point about men in gray sweatpants, and a person who inadvertently made a Christian theological statement.

Here are some of our favourites from the Technically the Truth subreddit.