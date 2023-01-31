Subreddit of the Week: There Was An Attempt

Well, at least they tried. Welcome to the There Was An Attempt subreddit.

Master Yoda once said, “Do or do not, there is no try.” Well, if he saw the people in the posts of this subreddit, he might concede that it would have been better if they hadn’t tried at all.

r/ThereWasAnAttempt features some of the greatest and most entertaining fails on the internet compiled for your scrolling pleasure. And what better way to spend your day than to lounge about on your couch and laugh at the misfortune of others?

The There Was An Attempt subreddit: a dog trying to catch a frisbee, sound logic on how sugar works, Billy Eichner doing what he does best, and an anti-vaxxer suffering a public metaphorical burn.

I wish I could say that these posts at least feature valiant attempts but that would be a lie. While some of them are quite adorable like the baby that single-handedly deals with a babyproofed bowl and a dog flying through the air to catch a frisbee, most of them will also have you facepalming hard. It’s not a surprise that anti-vaxxers and possible QAnon peddlers are featured here, none of whom are taken seriously. There’s a dude who’s trying to be all gangsta in a shooting range only to be utterly embarrassed. And then there’s a reporter whose love for the sport knows no bounds.

Okay, to be fair, some of them were honest attempts. Someone tries to release a mouse into the wild; that obviously fails hilariously. And then there’s a motorcyclist whose leisurely ride is stopped by something blocking the road.

Here are some of our favourites from the r/ThereWasAnAttempt.