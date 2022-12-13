Subreddit of the Week: Unexpected

No, I don’t mean that the subreddit is unexpected. I mean it’s “Unexpected”. Uh, welcome to the Unexpected subreddit, I guess.

One of the best things to watch on the internet are videos where you think you know where it’s headed—and then it just goes off in a wildly different direction in hilarious fashion. And since Reddit is pretty much the best place to find whatever you need to find, it’s unsurprising that it has a whole subreddit dedicated to things not going in the way you think. Welcome to the Unexpected subreddit.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Saya Wonder/Unsplash]

The Unexpected subreddit: a new take on the “Pass the Brush”, Turkish ice cream like you’ve never seen it before, a heart-warming time at the zoo, and YMCA drama

Redditors have amassed a museum’s worth of unexpected things in this subreddit. Really, if you even think you have the faintest idea of knowing what’s about to happen in these posts, let me assure you right now: you don’t. You definitely don’t.

While there’s definitely a treasure trove of hilarious moments here, there’s actually a good variety of videos. Some of my funny favourites include a stand-up comedian that picks on the wrong/right audience member, a karate session gone wrong, and a young woman high on pain meds who is absolutely devastated by someone else’s disregard for a Village People classic. There are also heart-warming/wrenching videos like the bird show and a conversation between a woman and a man at a bus stop. Finally, there are also some serious ones like an Amber Alert commercial.

Here are some of our picks from the Unexpected subreddit.