Subreddit of the Week: Unexpected
13 Dec 2022 03:00 PM

Subreddit of the Week: Unexpected

Eric E. Surbano

No, I don’t mean that the subreddit is unexpected. I mean it’s “Unexpected”. Uh, welcome to the Unexpected subreddit, I guess.

One of the best things to watch on the internet are videos where you think you know where it’s headed—and then it just goes off in a wildly different direction in hilarious fashion. And since Reddit is pretty much the best place to find whatever you need to find, it’s unsurprising that it has a whole subreddit dedicated to things not going in the way you think. Welcome to the  Unexpected subreddit.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Saya Wonder/Unsplash]

The Unexpected subreddit: a new take on the “Pass the Brush”, Turkish ice cream like you’ve never seen it before, a heart-warming time at the zoo, and YMCA drama

Redditors have amassed a museum’s worth of unexpected things in this subreddit. Really, if you even think you have the faintest idea of knowing what’s about to happen in these posts, let me assure you right now: you don’t. You definitely don’t. 

While there’s definitely a treasure trove of hilarious moments here, there’s actually a good variety of videos. Some of my funny favourites include a stand-up comedian that picks on the wrong/right audience member, a karate session gone wrong, and a young woman high on pain meds who is absolutely devastated by someone else’s disregard for a Village People classic. There are also heart-warming/wrenching videos like the bird show and a conversation between a woman and a man at a bus stop. Finally, there are also some serious ones like an Amber Alert commercial. 

Here are some of our picks from the Unexpected subreddit. 

Even the dog knows he was wrong for that from Unexpected

 

When was the last time you saw someone do this? from Unexpected

Ice cream from Unexpected

Interesting clothes from Unexpected

I thought the guy was too afraid of the bird at first… from Unexpected

The third transformation got me from Unexpected

Why not both? from Unexpected

 

This clever Amber Alert PSA from Unexpected

2020’s biggest plot twist from Unexpected

The best come back ever from Unexpected

Roller coaster of emotions from Unexpected

subreddit of the week
Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
