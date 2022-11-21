facebook
Subreddit of the Week: What's Wrong With Your Dog
21 Nov 2022

Subreddit of the Week: What's Wrong With Your Dog

Eric E. Surbano

When you have a dog, there’s no shortage of love and care in your life—as well as hilarious moments. Welcome to “What’s Wrong With Your Dog”

For centuries, dogs have proudly bore the title of “Man’s best friend”, and for good reason. These lovable furballs are loyal, caring, and will love you until the end. It also helps that there’s never a dull moment with a dog, and this subreddit is proof of that.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Don Agnello/Unsplash]

What’s Wrong With Your Dog: Dogs chilling and relaxing. Dogs getting excited about walks. Dogs getting scared of Darth Vader. Dogs. 

The collection of photos and videos in this subreddit is a true testament to the fact that dogs can brighten up anyone’s day. Some of these are as simple as a photo of a dog sitting by the window just vibing like a true main character in a movie. Others are like the video of a cute little dog who doesn’t realise there’s a firefly stuck in its fur, making its face light up like a Christmas tree. All of it is sure to brighten up your day, and if it doesn’t, well maybe you’re a cat person. Oh, and there’s one video of a dog named Frankie that really should have been enough for his furmom’s boss to let her stay home. Seriously, watch it and look at Frankie’s face.

Here are some of our favourites from What’s Wrong With Your Dog. We are not responsible for the strong urge to buy a dog that you’ll feel after looking at these.

My neighbor’s dog sits like this out the second story window for hours every day just vibing and watching the world go by. from WhatsWrongWithYourDog

Them: Are Huskies really that much crazier than other dogs? Me: from WhatsWrongWithYourDog

My brother’s dog turned into a flashing beacon when this firefly got stuck in his hair from WhatsWrongWithYourDog

Day off. Someone is making barbecue in the country⁠⁠ I: from WhatsWrongWithYourDog

She doesn’t like to be left alone in unfamiliar places from WhatsWrongWithYourDog

Frankie you can’t come from WhatsWrongWithYourDog

I still remember the first time I saw Darth Vader too… from WhatsWrongWithYourDog

dogsitting from WhatsWrongWithYourDog

So our dog gets a bit excited when asked about walks… from WhatsWrongWithYourDog

 

subreddit of the week
