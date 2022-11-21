Subreddit of the Week: What’s Wrong With Your Dog

When you have a dog, there’s no shortage of love and care in your life—as well as hilarious moments. Welcome to “What’s Wrong With Your Dog”

For centuries, dogs have proudly bore the title of “Man’s best friend”, and for good reason. These lovable furballs are loyal, caring, and will love you until the end. It also helps that there’s never a dull moment with a dog, and this subreddit is proof of that.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Don Agnello/Unsplash]

What’s Wrong With Your Dog: Dogs chilling and relaxing. Dogs getting excited about walks. Dogs getting scared of Darth Vader. Dogs.

The collection of photos and videos in this subreddit is a true testament to the fact that dogs can brighten up anyone’s day. Some of these are as simple as a photo of a dog sitting by the window just vibing like a true main character in a movie. Others are like the video of a cute little dog who doesn’t realise there’s a firefly stuck in its fur, making its face light up like a Christmas tree. All of it is sure to brighten up your day, and if it doesn’t, well maybe you’re a cat person. Oh, and there’s one video of a dog named Frankie that really should have been enough for his furmom’s boss to let her stay home. Seriously, watch it and look at Frankie’s face.

Here are some of our favourites from What’s Wrong With Your Dog. We are not responsible for the strong urge to buy a dog that you’ll feel after looking at these.