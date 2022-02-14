Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show: The best memes and Twitter reactions

On 13 February 2022, hip-hop A-listers performed at the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show. Here are the best memes and reactions to the highly-anticipated show.

This year, the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show welcomed hip-hop elites and imbued a west coast hip-hop vibe. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent — and let’s not forget our surprise guest: Anderson .Paak — all performed at the #PepsiHalftime.

[Hero and featured image credit: billboard_korea]

The show’s setlist featured a total of ten songs: The Next Episode, California Love, In Da Club, Family Affair, No More Drama, M.A.A.D City, Alright, Forgot About Dre, Lose Yourself, and Still D.R.E. We love throwback hits and this setlist was a nice nod to the artists’ past. The energy was infectious, insane, and incredible.

Now, onto the memes. Let’s be honest, the world is always more excited for the memes and reactions following the show rather than the Super Bowl halftime show itself, and rightly so. Some of the memes are top-tier. Here is our pick of the best, most hilarious memes and reactions to the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show.

We can find you in the club, hanging upside down?

Perhaps our favourite one.

It’s fitting that 50 Cent performs after 2 quarters — Tyler Bank (@tylerbankmusic) February 14, 2022

Swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Also us in our office right now.

Me and my high school graduating class in our living rooms right now #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/pEgQpTNIvq — Raw Bargain (@RobVsInterweb) February 14, 2022

We see you, Anderson .Paak, we see you.

me when I saw anderson paak in the bottom left hand corner of my screen: #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ei9Gf4W7FH — Harold Flower (@Prbly_not_chris) February 14, 2022

Us after the #HalfTimeshow.

“Hi, can I book an appointment, please?”

PSA: if you recognized everyone in the Superbowl halftime show, it's time to schedule your first colonoscopy. — Ned Staebler (@NedStaebler) February 14, 2022

With a side of fries, please. Thank you.