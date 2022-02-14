Home > Culture > Entertainment > Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show: The best memes and Twitter reactions
Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show: The best memes and Twitter reactions
Culture
14 Feb 2022 03:27 PM

Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show: The best memes and Twitter reactions

Natasha Sethi
Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show: The best memes and Twitter reactions
Culture
Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show: The best memes and Twitter reactions

On 13 February 2022, hip-hop A-listers performed at the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show. Here are the best memes and reactions to the highly-anticipated show.

This year, the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show welcomed hip-hop elites and imbued a west coast hip-hop vibe. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent — and let’s not forget our surprise guest: Anderson .Paak — all performed at the #PepsiHalftime.

[Hero and featured image credit: billboard_korea]

The show’s setlist featured a total of ten songs: The Next Episode, California Love, In Da Club, Family Affair, No More Drama, M.A.A.D City, Alright, Forgot About Dre, Lose Yourself, and Still D.R.E. We love throwback hits and this setlist was a nice nod to the artists’ past. The energy was infectious, insane, and incredible.

Now, onto the memes. Let’s be honest, the world is always more excited for the memes and reactions following the show rather than the Super Bowl halftime show itself, and rightly so. Some of the memes are top-tier. Here is our pick of the best, most hilarious memes and reactions to the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show.

We can find you in the club, hanging upside down?

Perhaps our favourite one.

Swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Also us in our office right now.

We see you, Anderson .Paak, we see you.

Us after the #HalfTimeshow.

“Hi, can I book an appointment, please?”

With a side of fries, please. Thank you.

Culture Entertainment Music Superbowl
You might also like ...
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.