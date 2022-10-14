Taiwan’s Organik Festival returns today

It’s been three years since the last Organik Festival was held in Taiwan, but today marks its long-anticipated comeback. And this time around, it’s going to be at a new location and a “renewed creative focus”.

The Organik Festival in Taiwan has been known to bring a number of musical talents under one metaphorical roof for everyone to enjoy. Situated on a beach in Hualien, the black sand and ocean provided a breathtaking background for the music and vibes of the festival. However, that was all put on hold for three years, and it’s not until today that Organik has finally returned.

The return of Taiwan’s Organik Festival

Organik’s return is the start of new things for the festival. For one, it’s moved from the black sand beach of Hualien to the valley of Na Sun Na Gu, which offers beautiful mountain views and verdant trees. The organisers have also promised that this year’s festival “will be replete with more diverse, boundary-crossing elements”. This year’s lineup includes the likes of Pocari Sweaty, Mama Snake, Diskonnected, Andy Chiu, and many more.

Like previous years, the festival also has a designated camping space for those that want to spend time in nature while also enjoying the music. Meanwhile, others who don’t want to rough it out can check in at a nearby hotel.

Organik Festival 2022 starts today and lasts until October 16. Visit this site for more info.