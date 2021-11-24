Thailand makes history at the International Emmy Awards 2021

Honouring the best of television, the 49th annual International Emmy Awards were held in New York earlier his week. Thailand, for the first time ever, took home a big prize.

There were a total of 44 nominees across 11 categories from the world over. The black-tie gala event was hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji along with several other presenters, including Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Brian d’Arcy James and Method Man, at the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani.

Here is all you need to know about the nominees and the winners

Emmy Award nominees from Asia

Kabuki Actors’ Anguish – Is Entertainment Nonessential? From Japan in the Arts Programming category I-Land from South Korea in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category A Quest To Heal from Singapore in the Telenovela category It’s Okay To Not Be Okay from South Korea in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category

Winners from Asia, and Thailand’s history-making win

Thailand bagged its first-ever International Emmy for a programme for Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice. The Netflix documentary, which was released in 2018 stars Matrix Naovaratpong, Sahatorn Naovaratpong, Max More and Nareerat Naovaratpong. China was also among the winners and took home an Emmy for The Song Of Glory in the Telenovela category. The Qin Li and Hao Qin starrer is produced by Ying Wang.

Complete list of International Emmy Awards winners

Kubrick by Kubrick (Arts Programming) David Tennant in Des (Best Performance by an Actor) Hayley Squires in Adult Material (Best Performance by an Actress) Call my Agent! season 4 (Comedy) Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Documentary) Tehran (Drama Series) The Masked Singer (Non-Scripted Entertainment) INSiDE (Short-Form Series) The Song of Glory (Telenovela) Atlantic Crossing (TV Movie/Mini-Series) 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards® (Non-English Language US Primetime Program)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.