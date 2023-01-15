15 mangas that achieved icon status, from ‘Naruto’ to ‘Berserk’

We all went down to the manga store as a kid. Our friends were all talking about it, and we didn’t want to miss out on whatever new powers Ichigo received. Relive those moments with these mangas many hail as some of the best.

Manga books fall on a spectrum of age suitability, depending on the various genres. Among the various manga subgenres is shonen, which focuses on action, friendship, adventure and coming-of-age themes, and is aimed towards teen boys. Meanwhile, Shojo focuses on coming-of-age, romance and drama and is aimed towards teenage girls. Targeting adult men, Seinen is based on action, violence and adult themes. Josei is centred on sex, romance and drama and is directed at an adult audience. Kodomomuke, on the other hand, is aimed at young kids and is centred on adorable, moralistic and entertaining themes.

Having said that, there is no restriction prohibiting adult men from reading shojo series or teen girls from enjoying seinen series — it depends on individual preferences. Like Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist, most manga series span gender and ages to cater to larger audiences. Manga can also contradict the rules of their genre like The Promised Neverland by Kaiu Shirai has a female heroine despite technically being a shonen manga.

With such a wide range of manga, it can be difficult to choose which one could fit your bookshelf. So, here is a list of some best manga. Additionally, you can buy these books at manga stores or online websites.

[Hero and featured image credit: Miika Laaksonen/Unsplash]

Here are some of the best manga that achieved icon status