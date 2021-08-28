The book you should read next, based on your zodiac sign

Do you find it tough to pick a book to read? Let the stars help you with that.
Being stuck indoors means more reading. However, we understand that picking which book to read next can truly be a challenge at times. To be experimental and go for a genre you’ve never explored before? Go for another book written by your favourite author? Or to read a book you’ve already read but so badly want to read again? We’ve all been there. We also get that everyone needs an escape from staring at the same walls every day. On that account, mentally teleport yourself and embark on an adventure with these novels.
We’ve decided to let the stars make decision-making a little easier. Here is a list of recommendations for which book we think you should read next, based on your zodiac sign.
N.B.: This article was not written by a certified astrologer.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Monstera/Pexels]
Panic by Lauren Oliver
Aries, we know you need a book that gets you hooked from the very first page, if not the very first very paragraph. So, consider reading the 2014 thriller novel Panic by New York Times bestselling author Lauren Oliver. Recently released as a nail-biter of a series on Prime, we strongly believe that this book will pique your interest. Filled with unexpected twists and riveting events, Panic has everything an Aries thrives on.
Heartless by Marissa Meyer
To go with a Taurus’ grounded, loyal nature, and their tendency to be in tune with their sense of taste, we thought it’d be fitting to pick a book the features a baker. Marissa Meyer’s 2016 fantasy fiction Heartless is an ingeminate of and a prequel to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Follow the story of how a talented baker eager to fall in love becomes the queen of hearts. We also believe this book will appeal to the foodie in you, Taureans.
Mouthful of Birds by Samantha Schweblin
For the witty and cheeky Geminis, Mouthful of Birds by Argentinian sensation Samantha Schweblin will speak to you. Geminis are known for their adaptability. Consequently, we’ve picked a book that is a spellbinding collection of short stories. It is probable that these unsettling stories will burrow their way into your psyche and not let go. But if there’s a sign that will appreciate these ethereal, eery, exceptional stories, it’s Gemini.
Clap when you Land by Elizabeth Acevedo
A tale revolving around two sisters that bond over scandalous secrets and the journey of healing after their father’s death, Clap When you Land will appeal to a Cancer’s compassion and sensitive heart. We don’t doubt that this dual narrative, bittersweet novel was written for all the Cancers out there.
Suicide Club by Rachel Heng
This fiery dystopian fiction is for the fire sign. Leos, we’re certain that Rachel Heng’s 2018 debut novel Suicide Club consists of all the drama and suspense you rejoice in. This wildly imaginative plot touches upon immortality in a vastly intriguing manner, making readers question reality.
Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender
It’s Virgo season! This means it’s your season, bookworms. A story about self-discovery, self-determination, and self-love, we’re positive Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender will entice the bookworm in you. We realise this may be different from the analytical, puzzle-solving books you routinely go for, but that’s the point. We want the bookworm in you to explore other genres.
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Embracing all things Libras dote on – beauty, luxury, and romance – The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald is for all the Libras out there. Written by a Libra himself (no surprise there), the novel and the movies define opulence. So, if you haven’t already read this 1925 classic novel, you now know which book to read next.
Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
Scorpios, we know you love a good plot twist. So, we’ve got just the psychological thriller for you to keep you on the edge of your seat. Since we’re aware of your love for surprises, we won’t give away too much except to be prepared to be hooked on Nine Perfect Strangers by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
To appeal to the wanderlust and free-spirited nature in you Sagittarians, we deemed it appropriate to go with none other than The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. There’s a good chance you’ve already read this eye-opening global phenomenon. But if you haven’t, Sagittarius or not, this fable is a must-read for everyone.
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë
For the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac, we know and appreciate how ambitious you Capricorns can be. And we cannot think of a character more ambitious than Jane Eyre. Set in early nineteenth-century England, follow the journey of how an orphan makes her way to be a governess, all on her own merit. Capricorn much? We think so.
Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy
Known as the innovators of the zodiac, Aquarians embrace open-minded perspectives. Now as far as we’re concerned, nothing says innovative like the 2015 young adult contemporary novel Dumplin’ by Julie Murphy. If you haven’t already read the book, maybe you’ve watched the musical featuring Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald.
A Thousand Pieces of You by Claudia Gray
Pisces, the daydreamers of the signs, we hope this book recommendation entices the artistic individual and visionary that you are. A Thousand Pieces of You by Claudia Gray is all about escapism. Alternate universes and different dimensions, we believe this science-fiction trilogy will pique your interest. Besides being ideal for Pisces, it’s also ideal for being stuck indoors.