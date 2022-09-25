You’ve probably heard about this, the men Who Can’t Be Moved are finally moving and touring again. After 4 long years, The much-loved Irish pop-rock band The Script is heading to Bangkok’s Impact Arena for their third ever concert here as part of their ‘Greatest Hits Tour 2022.’

For the most part of the past decade and more, fans have been crooning, swooning, and weeping over the tunes and lyrics by The Script. It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t know at least one of their songs. I mean, it’s been like 14 years since they released their debut album, and we still manage to know almost every word of their hits. The songs are mostly really really sad, but they hit all the right spots.

Nevertheless, we don’t want this tour to be sad, and we don’t want The Script to be sad here either.

Therefore, Hail Rain or Sunshine, we’ve put together an itinerary for the legendary, generation-defining pop-rock band to enjoy Bangkok and all the Wonders this city has to offer. Despite the Rain, we hope they’ll truly get to experience Bangkok like never before and be Glowing once they leave.

(Hero Image credit: Alejandro Cartagena via Unsplash and The Script page via Facebook)

An itinerary for The Script in Bangkok, based on their best songs

Start the day doing Nothing at the newly renovated Benjakitti Park

New Forest Park? Check. New walkways? Check. New dog-friendly policy? Check, check, check. While Bangkok is much known for its lights, liveliness, and bustle, it can also be very serene and peaceful – that is, if you wake up early enough for the day.

Mornings are different in Bangkok, especially before everyone else wakes up to hit the road and honk their ways into the city traffic. We think Benjakitti Park’s new Forest Park will be the perfect morning cup of tea for the members of the band to just sit back, relax, and absolutely do nothing but watch early morning joggers, grandparents doing tai chi, and happy dogs running around the park. “I wanted words but all I heard was nothing,” – maybe that’s precisely what you need in Bangkok.

Proceed to make their way to Bangkok’s greatest Hall of Fame aka Jay Fai’s kitchen

Who doesn’t know the global star that is Jay Fai? And have you even been to Bangkok without ever trying her infamous crab omelette and delicacies that could fill you up and empty your bank account for days? After doing nothing at Benjakitti Park, the band better hurry to hit the other part of town, Phra Nakhon, where the master chef’s original, long-standing Michelin-starred street food stall is located.

They’ll have to queue up for around half an hour or so at least, but we promise it’s worth all the hype. Besides all the must-try dishes, they’ll also get to witness the legend herself still working hard behind the kitchen cooking up a storm – clad in her signature black apron, goggles, and beanie. It’s a sight to behold, and an experience of a lifetime.

Literally become The Man Who Can’t Be Moved while getting stuck in traffic trying to get back into the city

Your wish is our command, dear sirs. If any one of us here in Bangkok wakes up and finds that they’re missing someone, it’s very most likely that they’re just stuck in traffic somewhere in Bangkok.

Traffic really, really sucks, but it’s also really, really, Bangkok. There’s no better way to experience this city like a true Bangkokian than by being stuck in traffic. It’s inevitable, anyway. The Script will get to sit and enjoy the scenic route – electric wire art installations and all – as they make their way back to the city. For a true experience, we suggest taking the Sathon or Sukhumvit road for the ultimate ride.

The Script should treat themselves at Sense, A Rosewood Spa so they can finally Breakeven from sitting too long in the traffic

“Cause when a heart breaks no it don’t break even,” may be true, but sitting for hours in traffic and breaking your back and body can reach breakeven when you go for a much-needed treatment.

It’s true, our bodies can get bruised and battered from the traffic. The band is probably not going to be used to this, so we suggest heading to Sense, A Rosewood Spa at the Rosewood Hotel in Ploenchit for their 90-minute signature Ancient Thai Massage. There, they’ll find themselves treated like Millionaires as the professional massage therapists will try everything in their power to remedy all their woes, including their tired backs.

Try a weed dispensary For the First Time in Bangkok

We’re not going to be presumptuous here and assume that the band hasn’t tried a joint or two before, but cannabis was illegal in Thailand the last time they were here. The legalisation of cannabis is all the buzz these days, and before the government changes their minds, they better show up and get blazed on some good, good homegrown herbs from the farm growers of Thailand and experience it all For the First Time all over again.

To play it safe (because we always do), we suggest they head over to the experts at The Dispensary by Taratera, located at The Commons, Saladaeng, for some good talk and good fun. There, the band will get to know a little thing or more about the happy herbs that are grown here, and which strand works best for them. It’s also perfect timing, really, because they can just have dinner right inside The Commons after. Just in case they get the munchies.

Experience Sukhumvit Soi 11 like never before and end the night like a Dead Man Walking

It’s a whole other world in the realms of Sukhumvit Soi 11. You can find literally anything there from high-end restaurants, rooftop bars, street food stalls, speakeasies, after hour clubs, to drunk white tourists peeing by the sidewalk.

But seriously, the band could spend all night enjoying all that Soi 11 has to offer – it’s called Bangkok’s Best Party Street for a reason. Maybe they could enjoy one or two street food Moo Ping to start off the night, head over to Havana Social for Cuban vibes and dancing, or just walk down the street accepting colourful, shiny drinks from strangers. The rest is really up to the boys, but the night won’t end until dawn – definitely in clubs like Sugar or so. Here, they definitely won’t be dead men walking from heartbreak, but more from alcohol poisoning. The Script, welcome to Bangkok.