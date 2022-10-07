The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is finally here

Sadly, The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer doesn’t see Mario saying “It’s a-me, Chris Pratt!”



Grab your overalls, trim your moustaches, and get ready to jump on some mushrooms because Nintendo has finally unveiled the very first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie (not to be mistaken by the 1993 masterpiece starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo).

The movie, produced by Illumination who are responsible for the lovable/annoying Minions, will feature an ensemble voice cast, which we get a glimpse of in the trailer. The villainous Bowser, leading his army of Koopa Troopas, is menacingly and wonderfully voiced by the legendary Jack Black. We also get to hear Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and finally, there are a few lines from everyone’s favourite plumber voiced by Chris Pratt. The internet was scratching their heads, to say the least, when it was announced that Pratt would be the voice of Mario, and it’s weird not to hear his exaggerated Italian accent in the trailer. However, it may be for the best since a full-length movie with that accent may be grating.

Other actors who make up the ensemble voice cast include Anya Taylor Joy, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. We’ll probably have to wait for the full trailer to get a glimpse of their characters and voices. For now, this first teaser trailer gives us a sneak peek of the adventure that Mario and Luigi are going to embark on (we do see Luigi in the trailer but he sadly doesn’t speak).

Also, Mario’s butt looks fine. Chill.