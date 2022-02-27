This month in memes: February 2022

From Super Bowl Halftime show memes to The Tinder Swindler memes, here is our pick of the best memes from February 2022.

Welcome to our roundup of the best memes posted throughout the month. For February 2022, it’s all about Valentine’s Day, The Tinder Swindler, the whole ‘Krung Thep Maha Nakhon‘ debacle, Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show, and more. Creative, hilarious, and somewhat ridiculous, here’s a recap of February 2022, presented in the most millennial form of all: memes.

[Hero image credit: Glen Carrie/Unsplash]

Haven’t you heard? We’re not Lifestyle Asia Bangkok anymore.

Waiting for our letters from Hogwarts, of course.

Money > Hangover always.

Ya’ll are singing it, too, right?

We can find you in the club, hanging upside down?

Swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Inventing The Tinder Swindler?

Yeah. Good luck, babe.

Sometimes, the truth hurts. Sometimes, the truth is a painful reminder.

Anyone want to hang out at the Chamber of Secrets?