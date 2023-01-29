From the Soho House being a fun destination for the privileged and the privileged only, to the Miss Universe pageant, here is a round up of the spiciest memes of January 2023.

It’s the start of the year, and there’s already drama in the air—which fits for Thailand, actually. There’s news of Noma closing because of a movie, the M&Ms having to change their spokesperson, and Prince Harry publishing a memoir with a whole section about frostbite on his British sausage. Read on for all of these news snippets and more, presented in the format we love and adore: memes.

This month in memes: January 2023

60k? All that for 60k? Oh honey.

Ruining the reputation of a royal family can be exhausting. Good for them.

They really had to change their “spokesperson” like bro it’s a snack

the green m&m after Maya Rudolph stole her job pic.twitter.com/rn6wX2DnBZ — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) January 23, 2023

Post-vacation vibes hit us very hard”

If only we had a guide on how to survive an Asian family gathering

You guys get winter breaks?

I’ll say it again: the only Emily that deserves to be in Paris is Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada

Aw, just when we were about to book a table too, poor us

Reminder that this won:

Get into it, yuh