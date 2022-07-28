This month in memes: July

facebook
28 Jul 2022

Vichayuth Chantan
From the big football match in Bangkok, to Mother Nature hating us, here is our pick of the best, juiciest memes this July.

Welcome to our roundup of the best memes posted throughout July 2022. Pride Month has ended, so the gays have lost their power. We also know Mother Nature doesn’t like us very much, but it seems she’s making her hate much more apparent this month. All of that and more, presented in the most millennial form that we all know and love: memes.

Bye gays! Remember to turn in your gay cards!

Literally. [note to editor to approve my leave request pls]

Didn’t know that Siam Ocean World had sudden expansion plans

And in this corner, we hear the collective sighs of both the planner and the attendees

The heatwave is affecting the UK very bloody harshly, innit?

New season came out and it was all we could see on our timelines

The hot new virus just dropped, and the CDC guidelines are not very LGBTQ-friendly to say the least

The traffic of Bangkok has never been better. We don’t drive though.

Food prices going up? Well, they’re going up again.

Get into it (yuh)

Vichayuth Chantan
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.
