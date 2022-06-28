This month in memes: June

From the legalisation of cannabis in Thailand to Beyonce’s BREAK MY SOUL, here is our pick of the best memes from this June.

Welcome to our roundup of the best memes posted throughout the month. For June 2022, it’s all about the legalisation of cannabis in Thailand, the reactions to Beyonce’s latest single, the mask mandate being lifted in Thailand, and more. Creative, hilarious, and somewhat ridiculous, here’s a recap of June 2022, presented in the most millennial form of all: memes.

IYKYK

Bills, Bills, Bills

Beyoncé said RELEASE YOUR JOB ?!! But Beyoncé how am I gonna pay for your tour tickets ???? #BREAKMYSOUL pic.twitter.com/atOFFR0v16 — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) June 21, 2022

*dreams about being a member*

Back to working from the office like…

Remember when driving was a form of therapy? Now driving is why we need therapy.

Between the legalisation of cannabis and the crime that is Bangkok’s cocktail prices

What a fun festival it was (for those who actually went)

*hands in resignation letter*

Is she telling us to quit our jobs?? Because I will, Beyoncé, I will! pic.twitter.com/K6lbMWCBoJ — Bran. (@HeyyBran) June 21, 2022

And finally, have you taken your mask off or is the social pressure too high?