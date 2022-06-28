facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > This month in memes: June
This month in memes: June
Culture
28 Jun 2022 09:00 AM

This month in memes: June

Natasha Sethi
This month in memes: June
Culture
This month in memes: June

From the legalisation of cannabis in Thailand to Beyonce’s BREAK MY SOUL, here is our pick of the best memes from this June.

Welcome to our roundup of the best memes posted throughout the month. For June 2022, it’s all about the legalisation of cannabis in Thailand, the reactions to Beyonce’s latest single, the mask mandate being lifted in Thailand, and more. Creative, hilarious, and somewhat ridiculous, here’s a recap of June 2022, presented in the most millennial form of all: memes.

IYKYK

Bills, Bills, Bills

*dreams about being a member*

Back to working from the office like…

Remember when driving was a form of therapy? Now driving is why we need therapy.

Between the legalisation of cannabis and the crime that is Bangkok’s cocktail prices

What a fun festival it was (for those who actually went)

*hands in resignation letter*

And finally, have you taken your mask off or is the social pressure too high?

 

 

 

Entertainment Beyonce twitter memes this month in memes june 2022
You might also like ...
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.