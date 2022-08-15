Timothée Chalamet plays an angsty teen cannibal in ‘Bones And All’

In his newest role, Timothée Chalamet will eat his way through to your heart, and we mean it literally. Watch the trailer to Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All below.

Chalamet has previously worked with Guadagnino on the 2017 film Call Me by Your Name for which the actor earned his first Academy Award nomination. Bones and All is Guadagnino’s first film set in the US. It is a cannibal love story based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis and centres on a road-tripping couple — Lee (Chalamet) and Maren (Taylor Russell) — in the 1980s.

[Hero amd featured image credit: @bonesandallnews/Twitter]

All the details about Bones and All

A tension-filled teaser

According to the official synopsis, the film tells “a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a 1,000-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But, despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

Although the less-than-30-second teaser does not reveal much about the film, it fascinates viewers with its tense atmosphere and suspenseful shrieks.

“You don’t think I’m a bad person,” Lee asks Maren at one point in the teaser. Then, flashing scenes show the couple running amid other chaotic scenes with shrieks filling up the background noise.

The teaser ends with Maren telling Lee, “All I think is that I love you.”

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL 🩸🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/Q1ErygQvGF — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 10, 2022

Other cast members and crew

Besides Chalamet and Russell, the film also stars André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, Mark Rylance and Michael Stuhlbarg.

The screenplay of the film has been written by David Kajganich, a Guadagnino regular who was also involved in the director’s projects A Bigger Splash (2015) and Suspiria (2018).

Guadagnino and Chalamet also serve as producers of the film, along with Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, Dave Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti and Peter Spears.

Bones and All is set to have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, which is being held from 31 August to 10 September. The film is expected to hit the theatres on 23 November.