Timothée Chalamet is deep in love and drenched in blood in ‘Bones And All’ trailer

In his newest role, Timothée Chalamet will eat his way through to your heart, and we mean it literally. Watch the trailer to Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All below.

The first trailer of Bones and All was released on 29 September, and it shows Chalamet’s character, Lee, trying to find love in a brutal life he shares with Taylor Russell’s Maren.

The film, which is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, had its world premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival on 2 September.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the lead characters in the film explore “back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America” but are unable to escape “their terrifying pasts.”

[Hero and featured image credit: @bonesandallnews/Twitter]

Here are all the details about Bones and All

Killings, blood and love coalesce in trailer

The trailer encapsulates the bleak world of Lee and Maren, who are a runaway couple. Both are cannibals and participate in killing anyone who crosses their path.

The entire trailer is set to Leonard Cohen’s song “You Want It Darker.” Although there is hardly any dialogue by the cast, several glimpses of killings and blood make up the trailer.

While most of the scenes in the trailer paint a macabre portrait of Lee and Maren on their road trip, others show them engaged in passionate love.

Film earns critical acclaim at Venice premiere

Bones and All is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, especially after the 10-minute standing ovation at its world premiere in Venice.

While both Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell were praised for their performances in Bones and All, the latter won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at Venice.

Chalamet, who had first shared a teaser of the film on social media on 11 August, has previously worked with Guadagnino on the 2017 film Call Me by Your Name. His acting in that film earned Chalamet his first Academy Award nomination.

Besides Chalamet and Russell, the film also stars André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, Mark Rylance and Michael Stuhlbarg — some of whom can be seen in the trailer.

Guadagnino regular David Kajganich has written the screenplay, while Chalamet joins the director as producer. Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, Dave Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti and Peter Spears are credited as producers, too.

Bones and All is set for theatrical release on 23 November.