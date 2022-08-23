We’re Happier Than Ever that Billie Eilish is heading to the capital city this August. In fact, we’re so happy that we’ve drafted an itinerary for Billie Eilish in Bangkok.

In case you haven’t heard, world-renowned international artist Billie Eilish is heading to the buzzing metropolis for the first time ever this August, specifically on 24 August 2022. Seven Grammys, six tours, and countless hits – the universally-listened-to-and-loved American singer and songwriter is bringing her iconic, impressive, incomparable discography to Bangkok as part of her ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.’ Lucky for us, her just-as-loved brother Finneas O’Connor will also be blessing us with his presence as the sibling duo will rock the stage. One thing’s for sure, we are certainly ready for that Oxytocin release.

Whilst we’re preparing ourselves to bop and bawl to her songs, here, we’ve put together a Lovely itinerary for the famed singer. Although it’s improbable that she’ll be Bored in Bangkok, here’s how we think Billie Eilish should spend her time in Bangkok and we truly hope it’s everything she’s wanted.

[Hero and featured image credit: Billie Eilish/Facebook]

An itinerary for Billie Eilish in Bangkok, based on her best songs

Billie Eilish starts her day with breakfast at Oh! Vacoda Cafe

Granted, this is not a song per se, but we believe both Billie Eilish and her OG fanbase will appreciate this inclusion. We’re suggesting she start her day with breakfast at Oh! Vacoda Cafe. Here, she can opt for breakfast classics like pancakes and waffles, or start her day the way that locals do with ‘Krapow Avocado.’ We believe @wherearetheavocados will find all the avocados she’s been looking for at this endearing eatery.

She can watch Halley’s Comet from atop the King Power Mahanakhon Building

King Power Mahanakhon easily makes it onto the list of the must-visit places when in Bangkok. And since the mixed-use creatively-constructed skyscraper is Thailand’s tallest tower, we deem it the perfect place for Billie to watch Halley’s Comet, alongside exploring all that the building has to offer, from the Mahanakhon Skywalk to the Mahanakhon CUBE. However, the next predicted perihelion is in 2061, so she may have to stay in town for a while — then again, that is Not My Responsibility.

She relaxes at Pañpuri Wellness as she’s Getting Older

Now that Billie has done some skyscraper sightseeing, we suggest a pamper session at Pañpuri Wellness. The ‘Bespoke Total Body Purification’ treatment will serve a twofold purpose. Not only will the 150-minute wellness package help her cope with the fact that she’s Getting Older, but, more importantly, it will also prepare Billie’s mind, body, and soul for the exploration of the buzzing metropolis’ nightlife scene. On a side note: you certainly are ageing well, Billie, you’re ageing very, very well.

Billie heads to House of HEALS to fulfil her wish you were gay wishes

The history-making singer-songwriter’s first album is entitled ‘when we all fall asleep, where do we go?,’ and here’s our answer: Bangkok does not fall asleep and here are all the places to go to, starting with this boisterous bar. If you’re a Bangkokian with an affinity for the nightlife scene, you’ll know that House of HEALS is the coolest kid on the queer block. It’s the most popular gay bar in town, and for good reason. Billie, we heard you, and we’re here for you. It’s a fun, fierce, fabulous bar that embraces all things drag and drinks, and hosts a crowd that falls on the ‘yes’ side to the pop sensation’s wish you were gay request.

She eats her way down Yaowarat Road when the party’s over

Now that Billie has explored and experienced Bangkok’s nightlife scene, it’s time for her to test and taste her way through one of Bangkok’s most popular streets: Yaowarat Road. Following the drinking and the dancing comes the feasting and the feeding, and this is the place to be when the party’s over. Recognised as the main artery of Bangkok’s famed Chinatown, the iconic street is arguably the best place in town for street food enthusiasts, hence making it a must-visit spot in the capital city. From patonggo to pad thai, the world-famous street is essentially a one-stop destination for all things food, and we believe Billie will enjoy concluding her night here.