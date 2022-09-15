facebook
Best Twitter reactions to Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid’ live action
Culture
15 Sep 2022 11:30 AM

Best Twitter reactions to Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid’ live action

Lifestyle Asia

Disney recently released the trailer for The Little Mermaid, including Halle Bailey’s performance, and we already want to be a part of their world.

We all love some drama and controversy every once in a while, and Halle Bailey starring as Ariel has made social media erupt into flames. Many value the nostalgia, yet wished for an adaptation that is more similar to the one in their childhood memory. Others believe that the character is perfectly cast, as at the end of the day, she’s a fictional mermaid, not a real life counterpart of an actual racial group, and therefore should just be cast based on performance.

Whatever side you’re on, the memes are golden, and the reactions are *chef’s kiss*

Twitter reactions to Halle Bailey being The Little Mermaid

People are excited for sureee

She really said she’s bringing the vocals

OGs will remember the 1997 Cinderella with Brandy, Whitney Houston, and Whoopi Goldberg

We don’t understand what she’s saying, but we’re living

I mean, their track record has not been good *shrugs*

The inner child is jumping up and down with joy

A full circle moment, love that for her

It’s like we’re really there omg

This statement is approved by Caribbean pirates

Yes, even Catwoman loves her!

Entertainment Movies Disney memes
Luxury
