Best Twitter reactions to Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid’ live action

Disney recently released the trailer for The Little Mermaid, including Halle Bailey’s performance, and we already want to be a part of their world.

We all love some drama and controversy every once in a while, and Halle Bailey starring as Ariel has made social media erupt into flames. Many value the nostalgia, yet wished for an adaptation that is more similar to the one in their childhood memory. Others believe that the character is perfectly cast, as at the end of the day, she’s a fictional mermaid, not a real life counterpart of an actual racial group, and therefore should just be cast based on performance.

Whatever side you’re on, the memes are golden, and the reactions are *chef’s kiss*

Twitter reactions to Halle Bailey being The Little Mermaid

People are excited for sureee

me after that little mermaid trailer pic.twitter.com/uBQNNuX31T — dij (@DijahSB) September 10, 2022

She really said she’s bringing the vocals

Did y’all hear Halle sing that “beeeeeeEeEeEeEe”?! Carry me out the theater. pic.twitter.com/rG4wnePdW9 — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) September 10, 2022

OGs will remember the 1997 Cinderella with Brandy, Whitney Houston, and Whoopi Goldberg

My generation had Brandy as Cinderella. This generation has Halle as The Little Mermaid. Black girls just do it better. #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/eWEGcGsP5H — Third Party (@politics4dinner) September 10, 2022

We don’t understand what she’s saying, but we’re living

When this come out no one speak to me. Even papa bear betta not get on mama nerves that day. 😩 ugh! https://t.co/GVY2auRySc — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 10, 2022

I mean, their track record has not been good *shrugs*

You’re worried about the little mermaid because you cry about it being “woke” I’m worried because it’s another live action Disney remake We are not the same pic.twitter.com/5t9HuraToW — Jayden (@drsoap8) September 11, 2022

The inner child is jumping up and down with joy

Me holding my 6 year old self when I see Halle swimmin and sangin in The Little Mermaid pic.twitter.com/svC29rfNkh — BIRTHDAY NIGGA 🎂 🥳 (@cheymodee) September 10, 2022

A full circle moment, love that for her

This being Halle’s debut release image is wild considering her future pic.twitter.com/GxIEhxqwrh — 🧜‍♀️ (@SAS_Ashley_) September 10, 2022

It’s like we’re really there omg

the aesthetics of the new Little Mermaid are incredible pic.twitter.com/ImtO4kYc8F — derek (@derpo377) September 11, 2022

This statement is approved by Caribbean pirates

the little mermaid should not be a black or white actress she needs to look like this pic.twitter.com/qpAEkaZ7l0 — Dete 🦍❤️🖤 (@NxtDeterio) September 13, 2022

Yes, even Catwoman loves her!