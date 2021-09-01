Venice Film Festival 2021: 5 movies we can’t wait to see

The Venice Film Festival 2021 is back to grace us with long-anticipated premieres, memorable red carpet outfits, grand entrances by boat, and everything in between.

This year, the line up is pretty impressive, with celebrated directors like Pedro Almodóvar and Ridley Scott presenting new features, documentaries on global stars like Led Zeppelin and Leonard Cohen making their debut, and, of course, a biopic-style film about royalty.

We can’t wait for the lido to light up, in the meantime, here are five movies that we are looking forward to checking out at Venice Film Festival 2021.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Last Night in Soho]

Halloween Kills

The twelfth instalment of the cult Halloween series, directed by David Gordon Green, sees Nick Castle and Jamie Lee Curtis (who will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at Venice 2021) reprising their roles as Michael Myers and Laurie Strode respectively. The movie begins where the previous chapter ended and we can’t wait to watch the next clash between Laurie and her family and Michael in Haddonfield.

Becoming Led Zeppelin

Venice 2021 will be a particularly good year for music documentaries. One that we are really looking forward to seeing is Becoming Led Zeppelin, a years-in-the-making project that chronicles the lives of each member and the legendary band’s meteoric rise to stardom through rare footages and interviews with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones.

Spencer

Looking at the trailer and images, Kristen Stewart’s transformation into Princess Diana, looks remarkable. Pablo Larraín’s take on the late princess’ life focuses on the Christmas festivities of 1991, when Diana decides to leave Prince Charles. Now, the premise is interesting enough to hope that the latest biopic-esque movie on the Princess of Wales will have more luck than its predecessors.

Last Night in Soho

At first glance, Last Night in Soho looks remarkably stylish – and drenched in neon lights. The psychological thriller stars Anya Taylor-Joy (we love you), Matt Smith and Thomasin McKenzie, who plays an aspiring fashion designer that is mysteriously transported back to the 1960s in the body a singer named Sandy (played by Taylor-Joy).

Parallel Mothers

In Parallel Mothers (Madres paralelas in Spanish), Pedro Almodóvar explores womanhood and social dynamics through the stories of three mothers plays by Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit. Those in awe Almodóvar’s distinct auteur style might be in for a treat.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.