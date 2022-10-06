facebook
Westlife Returns to Bangkok for The Wild Dreams Tour
Westlife Returns to Bangkok for The Wild Dreams Tour

Eric E. Surbano

The Irish boyband is making their way back to the City of Angels for their second performance

And all of a sudden, all the 90s kids rose and their backs and knees cracked in unison as Westlife brings them back to life. Shane, Mark, Kian, and Nicky are making their way back to Bangkok and bringing The Wild Dreams Tour here, three years after their first performance here in Thailand.

Westlife returns to Bangkok

The Irish boyband is set to perform here in Bangkok on February 28. Live Nation Thailand has reposted Westlife’s official announcement on their Facebook page but no details have been given regarding ticket sales or pre-bookings. Make sure to follow the FB page to receive updates.

westlife bangkok
Image credit: Westlife FB

Westlife first performed in Bangkok on July 24, 2019 for The Twenty Tour where they serenaded fans with their well-known hits like Flying Without Wings and Swear It Again and got fans dancing with an electric Queen medley and a performance of their more upbeat songs like When You’re Looking Like That and their cover of Uptown Girl. Of course, they didn’t ignore their newer songs, opening the concert with the Ed Sheeran-penned Hello My Love.

Westlife’s The Wild Dreams Tour seems to promise performances in a similar vein with a mix of the well-known hits fans know and love and newer songs.

