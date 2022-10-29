Cuffing season has begun, but what does it really mean?

Cuffing season has begun, but what does that really mean? Here’s the lowdown.

Are you dreading spending winter cold and alone on your couch? If that’s the case, and you suddenly find yourself rushing to dating sites in the hope of finding a partner to snuggle up with, then you may be partaking in what’s known as cuffing season.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Sachina Hobo/Unsplash]

What is cuffing season and what does it really mean?

Summer is often said to be the season of love. But its heated romances often wither as quickly as the flowers as fall approaches, with the return to reality that the new school year brings. Already, the object of our summer desires seems very far away. However, there’s another time of year that’s conducive to short-lived relationships and sometimes misguided choices. And that’s precisely the time of year we’re heading into right now.

As we get ready to bunker down for winter and the cold weather approaches, the temptation to curl up on the couch all weekend gets stronger and stronger. But the idea of doing that alone is just too depressing for some people. That’s why they start a frantic search for a partner to snuggle up with. Indeed, falling temperatures can be associated with low morale, or even seasonal depression for some people.

American companies are picking up on the movement

The phenomenon has not escaped the attention of some companies. For example, the American reservations site Hotels.com recently surveyed 2,000 single French people on this subject. According to the survey, more than one in two people (60%) said they’d had a “great summer” as a single person, but expected to be in a relationship by the fall.

As of 2020, Urban Dictionary defines the trend as “the cold season when everyone’s coupling up.” Proof that the concept of looking for a partner at all costs to cozy up with has become a real phenomenon. Here, the term “cuffing” refers to the notion of exclusivity or locking things down, as with handcuffs.

So are these relationships destined to last? Of course, there are no rules in love, and there’s nothing to say that you might not stumble across your soul mate during cuffing season. However, many such relationships are short-lived. And that’s the whole point. People stay together until Valentine’s Day, which, in addition to falling in the middle of winter, is often a time of year when people feel pressure to be in a relationship. Indeed, it can be a dreaded time of year for singles. But the arrival of spring and the rise of temperatures changes the game, bringing a desire to be “free” again in time for the follies of summer. And that means ditching the person with whom you shared this cozy life during the winter months.

This process is very similar to another trend called snow-globing. The principle is pretty much the same as with cuffing season, but more specifically, it involves finding a partner so as not to spend the end-of-year holidays alone. Indeed, the pressure to be in a relationship, often exerted by family and social spheres, can be felt particularly strongly at this time of year.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.