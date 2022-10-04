What to stream on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video this October

As the rains continue to pour down and the temperature starts to drop, there’s no better time to snuggle up on your couch and binge to your hearts’ content. Here’s what to watch for the month of October.

What to watch this October

Pink Lie

Premieres on October 5 on Disney+ Hotstar

Hosted by Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, Lee Sunbin, Song Wonseok, and YouTube influencer Ralral, Pink Lie will see a group of contestants each armed with one lie about themselves come together in an attempt to find their love. In each episode, contestants will be required to bond and complete challenges but will not be allowed to tell their potential partners their critical lie. Along the way, select participants will be given special privileges in the form of a “pink moon” which will allow them to find out another participant’s lie and decide for themselves whether or not they want to continue the relationship.

Werewolf By Night

Premieres on October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar

One of the big offerings from Disney+ Hotstar this October sees a horror spin on the MCU. On a dark and sombre night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris lead this new adventure that explores a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Love is Blind (Season 3)

Premieres on October 19 on Netflix

If you’ve watched the last two seasons of this show, you must be excited for the third installment of this franchise. Created by Chris Coelen, this Netflix series is about men and women participating in a social experiment where they try to find love. But mind you, Coelen says Season 3 is going to be ‘fundamentally different’. According to reports, the TV series will be hosted by real-life celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The School for Good and Evil

Premieres on October 19 on Netflix

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between good and evil. Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamourous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil is directed by Paul Feig.

Barbarians (Season 2)

Premieres on October 21 on Netflix

A German Netflix historical drama created by Jan Martin Scharf and Arne Nolting, this series captivated everyone around the globe just like Dark did. It was the eighth most-watched non-English series on Netflix when it debuted in 2020. Lennart Ruff, who directed the previous season, is also the director of this season.

The Peripheral

Premieres on October 21 on Prime Video

Chloe Grace Moretz stars in this futuristic thriller portraying Flynne Fisher, a girl in the American South who earns extra money playing VR games for rich people. One night, she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London, a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence. But this isn’t like any game she’s ever played before: Flynne begins to realize it isn’t virtual reality—it’s real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne’s world. Her discovery leads to her being a target of dangerous forces, all of whom are hellbent on destroying Flynne and her family.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Premieres on October 25 on Netflix

This October join Netflix in a journey of scary tales from Guillermo del Toro. Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by del Toro. The Oscar-winning director brings a four-day event to Netflix with the help of stars Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Elpidia Carrillo and more.

The Devil’s Hour

Premieres on October 28 on Amazon Prime

The series follows the story of Lucy, played by Jessica Raine, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour. Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. When Lucy’s name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.

Tales of the Jedi

Premieres on October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar

The animated series, Tales of the Jedi, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26. One of the anticipated shows, Tales of the Jedi talks about the background and origin of Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice Ahsoka Tano. As per reports, all the episodes of the series will be released at once. It will have six episodes which will be of fifteen minutes each.

Prey

Premieres on October 7 on Disney+ Hotstar

Prey is a science fiction series and is a prequel to the first four films of the Predator franchise. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg stars Amber Midthunder in the lead role as Naru who protects her tribe against a predator. Apart from Midthunder, actor and former professional basketball player Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp will also be seen in key roles.

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore.