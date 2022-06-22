WINNER announces long-awaited comeback

Fans around the world are holding their breath as the four-member group is back after two years of anticipation. WINNER is back.

Under YG Entertainment, WINNER officially debuted in 2014 with studio album 2014 S/S. Since their debut, their albums and comebacks have always been met with welcoming feedback and gained fans across the globe. In fact, they have held over 100 concerts throughout their career so far, had endorsement deals with prominent brands from Kiehl’s to Adidas, and earned numerous awards including MTV Asia Music Gala, Melon Music Awards, and Style Icon Awards.

Unfortunately, after the release of their third studio album in 2020, two of their members, Jin-woo and Seung-hoon, had to go through mandatory military service. This halted all full-group activities until their discharge.

As fans were holding their breath in suspense, the date is finally out on WINNER’s social media platforms.

This marks the group’s first music release with all four members in more than two years. Catch the trailer for their new mini-album below.

Mark your calendars, and be ready to stream the new tunes very soon.

[Hero and featured image credit: YG Family/Facebook]