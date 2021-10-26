10 Halloween events to check out this weekend in Bangkok

From a Halloween hike to a fashion costume party, trick or treat yourself to these upcoming Halloween events happening in Bangkok this October 2021.

Horror movies, pumpkin spice lattes, and playing dress-up: Halloween is here and it’s near. Lucky for us, Halloween falls on a Sunday this year. Although the alcohol ban is still in place, there are all sorts of exciting Halloween events happening around town this weekend. Are you one for costume parties? Or eerie hikes? Or a spooky brunches? Check out our list of ten Halloween events taking place in Bangkok this weekend. There’s something for everyone here. Happy spooky season!