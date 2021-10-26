10 Halloween events to check out this weekend in Bangkok

From a Halloween hike to a fashion costume party, trick or treat yourself to these upcoming Halloween events happening in Bangkok this October 2021.
Horror movies, pumpkin spice lattes, and playing dress-up: Halloween is here and it’s near. Lucky for us, Halloween falls on a Sunday this year. Although the alcohol ban is still in place, there are all sorts of exciting Halloween events happening around town this weekend. Are you one for costume parties? Or eerie hikes? Or a spooky brunches? Check out our list of ten Halloween events taking place in Bangkok this weekend. There’s something for everyone here. Happy spooky season!
For a day of scavenger hunts, kooky Halloween crafts, special vendors, and a spooky photo booth, head over to theCOMMONS Saladaeng for their socially distanced Halloween celebration occurring this Saturday. Don’t forget to dress up!
If you’re one for hikes and camping, look no further because we believe you will have skelefun at this spooky trip. Running from Friday, 29 October to Sunday, 31 October 2021, this hiking trip fully embraces the spirit of Halloween. Book a spot for a Halloween hike in the Haunted National Park for a weekend with no electricity, no phone reception, no internet, and yes, spookiness.
Is playing dress-up your favourite part of the spooky season? Whether that’s embracing your alter ego in costume form or dressing up as your favourite pop culture icon, head over to Soul Salt’s Halloween Face Paint and Fashion Costume Party for an afternoon of face paint, free flows, and a fashion fiesta.
Foodies, this even is designed for you. The Athenee Hotel’s Rain Tree Café is staging a spooky special Halloween breakfast. Some ghoulish treats to look forward to include Egg in the Hell, Zombie Brain Scrambled Egg, Bloody Halloween Blueberry Crumble, and more. Bone Appétit.
What can be better than puppies in costumes? The Adoptable Puppy Café is dressing up their furry friends in spooky clothing this Halloween 2021. Whether you’re a dog-lover looking to spend Halloween with puppies or you’re looking to adopt endearing pooches, this event is as adorable and pawsome as it gets.
Dream Tree Thailand is organising a night filled with food, fun, and fright. If games are your thing, book a spot at their Spooky Spectacular Games Night for Halloween-appropriate games followed by dinner. Limited spots are available for this event, so make sure to book now.
There are no tricks and just treats at this Halloween market. Happy Halloween x Urban Eatery will comprise lucky draws, giveaways, photo spots, and yummy treats. Head over to the neighbourhood lifestyle mall for a Halloween special event.
Are brunches more your thing? Bardo Social Bistro and Bar is adding a spooky twist to their regular Sunday brunches. Celebrate the spooky season with Halloween Game, a Squid Game-themed brunch featuring good food and good vibes. Limited seats available.
Want to spend this Halloween engaging in magical activities? If tarot readings tickle your fancy, this all-day event features tarot and oracle card reading, herb tea-sipping, and a petit sound bath with a Tibetan singing bowl.
The city’s favourite Greek restaurant guarantees a ghoul night with their fang-tastic Halloween party. Show up in costumes, play fun games, win prizes, and, of course, smash plates at Aesop’s this Sunday.