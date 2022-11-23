Some of the best 2022 advent calendars for the holiday season

Christmas is right around the corner and there’s no better way to count down the days than with the classic advent calendar. Here are some of our picks of which advent calendars you can get that you and the family can enjoy.

Typically gifted before December, receivers get a daily delight by opening a compartment or box starting on 1st December right up until Christmas day. With the popularity of these calendars surging each year, many brands have also taken advantage of catering to the diverse interests of consumers.

If you’re on the hunt to make the season especially bright for a special someone in the family, these 2022 Advent calendars will have it covered. But as the seasonal item quickly sells out, we suggest ordering one stat before they run out.

Here are some of the best 2022 Advent calendars to consider for the family:

For The Mom Who Loves Her Tea

A novel way to discover some of T2’s most iconic teas and tisanes (herbal teas), the ‘Sip the Future Hello’ advent calendar contains 24 different and delicious flavours to tantalise and ignite your taste buds. Priced at S$50, each individually wrapped and packaged with an inspiring and uplifting quote, the ‘Sip the Future Hello’ advent calendar features best-selling blends and newly imagined festive favourites ensuring the perfect, calming way to start each day over the frantic festive season.

Get It Here

For The Whisky Loving Dad

End-of-year celebrations aren’t complete without a boozy night. That Boutique-y Whisky Company Advent Calendar 2022 (S$299) offers the perfect way to usher in the festive season with no two drams the same. Specially curated by Proof & Company, this extensive advent calendar will reveal a different whisky from across Scotland and beyond to sample each day for the entire season.

Get It Here

To Pamper The Mrs

The House of Dior once again lays out the most luxurious way to experience the magic of the season. Crafted by the visionary imagination of artist Pietro Ruffo, Atelier of Dreams (S$845) is filled with 24 iconic miniatures from all corners of the Dior universe. Undoubtedly the most prestigious gift of the year, the Dior Advent calendar offers an opportunity to discover a magical Dior surprise to fill each day in December until Christmas.

Get It Here

For The Sibling Who Loves Coffee

Designed and crafted for the caffeine-lover, Nespresso has produced a captivating set filled with capsules co-created with the help of Pierre Herme. Priced at S$60, the set is presented in a joyful, reusable box, the calendar is filled with 24 Vertuo Line coffees, plus a little extra for the 24th day. Behind each door is a different coffee blend, that will help fill every moment of the Christmas Countdown with indulgence and discovery.

Get It Here

For The Little One

What better way for the little ones to countdown to Christmas than with a LEGO Advent Calendar that’s jam-packed with surprises. And what better way to create a magical build-up to Christmas with the film-themed LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar (S$51.31). With 24 daily gifts to be revealed, there’s a door to open each day with a surprise Harry Potter toy hidden inside. The toys include 7 minifigures – Harry Potter, Sirius Black, Moaning Myrtle, Lord Voldemort, Horace Slughorn, Nymphadora Tonks and Neville Longbottom – and iconic items from the Harry Potter films.

Get It Here

For Your Furry Friend

Christmas also extends to our beloved four legged friends. And granted whether it’s a dog or a cat, your favourite pet shouldn’t be left out on the fun. For the feline lovers, consider Trader Joe’s Advent Calendar for Cats (S$41.44) with its 25 salmon and dried seaweed treats. For man’s best friend, Lily’s Kitchen Dog Calendar (S$79) offers a selection of natural dog treats. With training treats made with cheese and apple and bedtime biscuits, your doggo will have a Christmas he or she will never forget.

Get It Here

For Yourself

In the season of merry making, don’t forget to pamper yourself too. This is where the Thirsty Jingle Beers Advent Calendar (S$195) comes in handy. The 8th edition packs in 23 delicious beers and one juicy cider for you to savour throughout the festive season. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holidays than tasking your way through 24 different styles of brews with the set’s very own specially designed Christmas drinking glass.

Get It Here

(Main and featured image: Dior)