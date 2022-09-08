facebook
808 Festival Thailand is back with amazing headliners, from DJ Snake to Hardwell
08 Sep 2022

808 Festival Thailand is back with amazing headliners, from DJ Snake to Hardwell

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, 808 Festival is back with a bang. Here’s who is headlining, from DJ Snake and Armin Van Buuren to Hardwell and Zedd.

The festival is known for gathering world-class EDM artists and producers. It’s a great opportunity for fans of the genre to meet their favourite DJs, and headbang to their beats, and enjoy themselves.

[Hero and featured image credit: Aditya Chinchure/Unsplash]

Who’s headlining at 808 Festival Thailand?

And now it’s official: the first headliners of the festival include:

Armin Van Buuren, host of A State of Trance show and holder of the record for most entries on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

DJ Snake, one of the producers for the album Born This Way, and known for his hit singles Turn Down For What and Lean On.

Hardwell, best known for his sets in music festivals across the globe from Ultra Music Festival, to Tomorrowland.

and Zedd, Grammy award-winning DJ with hit songs including Clarity (featuring Foxes), Stay The Night (Featuring Hayley Williams), Stay (with Alessia Cara).

And this is just the start. Organisers are teasing to announce more DJs to join the lineup, and we know they’re not playing around.

Early bird tickets are already sold out, but general tickets are available—priced at THB 3,800 each. The festival will take place at BITEC Bangna. You can purchase through 808 Festival’s official website.

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.
