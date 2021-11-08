9 Loy Krathong events to check out this November 2021

Taking place on 19 November 2021, here are nine Loy Krathong events happening around Thailand this November 2021.

Loy Krathong, also known as the ‘Thai Festival of Lights’, falls on Friday, 19 November 2021 this year. A full moon and adorned lotus-shaped krathongs, the traditional Thai festival symbolises floating away anger, grudges, and bad luck, while paying respects to the goddess of water. The festival of lanterns, the festival of lunar, and the festival of lights – this nationwide annual celebration is arguably one of the most beautiful festivals in Thailand. Here are nine Loy Krathong events to check out this November 2021.

‘The River of the Glorious Siam’ at the Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

This year, the Shangri-La hotel is going all out for their Festival of Lights celebration. ‘The River of the Glorious Siam’ starts off with a vigorous, long-drum dance parade that leads to the riverfront where guests will be entertained by classical Thai dances and the ‘Miss Noppamas’ beauty pageant. The night ends with fireworks over the river. They also have a ‘best-dressed couple’ and a ‘best-dressed individual’ contest with special prizes, so be sure to get your Thai outfit on. If you’re looking for a meal celebration this Loy Krathong festival 2021, take your pick from the hotel’s repertoire of eateries offering special deals for the night.

Location: Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Date: 19 November 2021

More information and reservations: call 02-236-7777 or email restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com.

Loy Krathong at Capella Bangkok

Elegant dining, cultural shows, and spectacular fireworks: Capella Bangkok invites guests to experience the enchanting festival at the hotel this Loy Krathong 2021. The celebrations will be staged in the resort’s riverside courtyard and will embrace the cultural and culinary heritage of Thailand. The hotel’s restaurants Phra Nakhon and Côte by Mauro Colagreco will offer special deals for the night. Besides Thai dancing and live music, guests can also decorate their own biodegradable, eco-friendly krathongs and release them on the river.

Location: Capella Bangkok, Bangkok

Date: 19 November 2021

More information and reservations: call 02-098-3888 or email cote.bangkok@capellahotels.com, phranakhon.bangkok@capellahotels.com.

Loy Krathong Sparkling Set Dinner at Sirimahannop

Reimagined Thai tall ship Sirimahannop promises an exquisite evening on the Chao Phraya River with their Loy Krathong Sparkling Set Dinner. Guests can indulge in the three-course meal while watching the sunset and soaking up views of the river. Diners get to choose two appetisers and one main course from a selection of Thai and international delicacies. A special dessert is served at the end of the meal. In addition to the delicious meal, guests also get one complimentary eco-friendly krathong which can be released later in the night at the riverbank.

Location: Sirimahannop, Asiatique, Bangkok

Date: 19 November 2021

More information and reservations: call 02-059-5999 or email sirimahannop@marriott.com.

Loy Krathong Festival at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

For Loy Krathong 2021, the Mandarin Oriental’s Riverside Terrace dinner celebration features an international buffet dinner, a krathong-making workshop, a firework display, and fun-filled activities. The extensive dinner will spotlight the recommended menus from each of the hotel’s restaurants. Some highlights from the menu include: Duck leg confit and salt-baked salmon, traditional Beijing-style oven-roasted duck, assorted sushi rolls, Char-grilled river prawn with Thai spicy dip. Fun-filled activities include local games like throwing rings and balloon darts. To top it off, guests will be entertained by artists from The Voice Thailand throughout the evening.

Location: Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Date: 19 November 2021

More information and reservations: call 02-659-9000, email mobkk-festive@mohg.com, or visit the website.

Three Riverside Experiences at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort is offering not one, not two, but three riverside experiences this Loy Krathong 2021. The first option is ‘A moonlit celebration on Manohra Cruises.’ Whisk away with this option for an evening of Thai specials served to the soothing soundtrack of live Khim music. From live cooking stations to delicious hot-off-the-grill dishes to unlimited beer to a selection of tropical cocktails, the second option ‘Embracing the ritual at Longtail by the River’ is a fun way to celebrate this November 2021. Lastly, ‘Loy Krathong celebration with a Polynesian twist at Trader Vic’s’ is for those that delight in BBQ dishes and an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet. Sushi and fresh salads will also be served. All three options come with a complimentary krathong.

Location: Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, Bangkok

Date: 19 November 2021

More information and reservations: call 02-476-0022 or email riversidedining@anantara.com.

Loy Krathong Celebration at The Peninsula Bangkok

For the ultimate Loy Krathong celebration exceeding an evening, consider The Peninsula Bangkok. The hotel’s ‘Loy Krathong Celebration’ is inclusive of a one-night accommodation in a deluxe room, daily international breakfast at River Cafe & Terrace for two, Loy Krathong Dinner at River Cafe & Terrace for two, complimentary upgrade to a grand level room type, and complimentary wellness activities. The Loy Krathong dinner features a ‘Miss Noppamas’ beauty pageant, floating krathongs, and fireworks.

Location: The Peninsula Bangkok, Bangkok

Date: 19 November 2021

More information and reservations: call 02-020-2888, email diningpbk@peninsula.com, Line @peninsulabangkok, or visit the website.

Phuket: Loy Krathong Festival at Keemala

For an eco-friendly and sustainable Thai Festival of Lights, head over to the beautiful Keemala located in Phuket this November 2021. Delight in authentic Thai cuisine boasting aromatics from the property’s organic garden and float natural, compostable krathongs. All of Keemala’s krathongs are artfully created from Keemala’s very own aged banana trees.

Location: Keemala, Phuket

Date: 19 November 2021

More information and reservations: call 07-635-8777 or email events@keemala.com.

Hua Hin: Loy Krathong & Night Market at SO Sofitel Hua Hin

On the night of the full moon this November 2021, guests can celebrate Loy Krathong with a krathong-making workshop, a night market, live entertainment, and food and drinks at SO Sofitel Hua Hin. Guests can also vote for their favourite krathong made by the resort’s staff members. The night market will be set up in the hotel’s Beach Lawn and feature twenty local artisans displaying unique arts and crafts. Food and beverages are available from Beach Society on an a-la-carte basis or an all-you-can-eat package.

Location: SO Softel Hua Hin, Hua Hin

Date: 19 November 2021

More information and reservations: call 03-270-9555 or email h9649@sofitel.com, or visit the website.

Chiang Mai: Loy Krathong Festival at Anantara Chiang Mai Resort

Every Loy Krathong, Chiang Mai’s Ping River comes alive as alluring lotus-shaped rafts fill and light up the river. The north of Thailand is a beautiful place to celebrate the Thai Festival of Lights. The Anantara Chiang Mai’s celebration is inclusive of an extravagant buffet serving Japanese, Italian, Thai, and Chinese gourmet delights. Each table receives a complimentary krathong. The entertainment for the night will be a magical Lanna dance performance by Waewdao Sirisuk.

Location: Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, Chiang Mai

Date: 19 November 2021

More information and reservations: call 05-325-3333 or email chiangmai@anantara.com.