It’s Asia’s biggest gay New Year Festival—White Party Bangkok is a legendary event attracting those looking to party, feel a sense of community, and much more. Here’s what you should know about this event, according to its co-founder Blue Satittammanoon.

Started in 2015, White Party Bangkok is attended by partygoers from all over the world, with over 15,000 people from more than 40 countries each year looking to celebrate the new year. Many plan their whole year around the event, and understandably so. That’s why we’re eager to hear some inside tea—what we should know before we pack our gear and prepare to light the floor on fire. After all, there are reasons why the White Party is as legendary as it is.

[Hero and featured image credit: White Party Bangkok]

Enter: Blue Satittammanoon, co-founder and producer of White Party Bangkok & Circuit Festival Asia. He’s one of the people behind the event itself, as he co-produces with his brother Bond Satittammannon. If anyone would know what to do, how to prepare, and more, it would be him.

What you should know about White Party Bangkok, according to its co-founder

We already White Party is Asia’s biggest gay festival, but is why White Party this legendary?

“What sets White Party Bangkok apart from other large scale LGBTQ+ events is the caliber of our production.” Blue explains, “Partygoers from all over the world have come to associate WPBKK with a state-of-the-art, big budget production. It has one of the most expensive productions for an event this size. We design a brand new stage for every WPBKK and introduce cutting edge technology to create exciting new experiences for our audience each year.”

Considering that they spent over half a million USD on production in 2020, we can only imagine what’s in store for 2022.

Which of the parties are you looking forward to the most, and which ones should we look out for?

Blue’s answer is the big AGM aka the Annual Gay Meeting. It’s on Thursday 29 December with a superstar lineup: Brazilian superstar DJ Las Bibas From Vizcaya, modern all-American DJ duo MILLENNIAL, as well as Thai recording artist Gam Wichayanee.

“Las Bibas is so amazing in so many ways,” Blue says. “From her music to her stage presence, there’s simply no one like her! MILLENNIAL is a modern all-American DJ duo comprised of DJs J Warren and Joe Pacheco. The two are the brightest rising stars in the circuit scene and I’m just so excited to hear their new sound as a duo MILLENNIAL.”

Blue also expresses much excitement when it comes to Gam Wichayanee. “She’s The Mask Singer Winner and one of the top vocalists in our country. You may have seen her performance Into The Unknown with Idina Menzel at the Oscars in 2020. It’s one party I don’t want anyone to miss!”

What’s in store for guests when they arrive at White Party Bangkok?

“We all have been through a tough time these past 3 years, however, our LGBT community is strong and resilient. We are also stronger when we are united. This is going to be the first large scale gay event in Bangkok in 3 years. We deserve this after what we all have been through!”

“We want you to enter into the New Year with love from your friends and chosen family all around you and optimism for what’s to come.” Blue further elaborates, “So prepare to have an epic-ly good time, leave your attitude at home, and be ready to make unforgettable new memories, meet new friends, and reconnect with old ones.”

Lastly, one of the big things people ask about is the White Party dress code. What would you recommend?

Blue begins by expressing how impressed he is by the effort people make with their costumes as they come to White Party Bangkok. “I’d say be creative and stay on theme. This year’s theme is ELECTRIC SEA, so anything underwater, real or imaginary. Also each night has its own theme within the Electric Sea theme. AGM is Neon, Military Ball is Atlantis Army, and so on. Check out what the theme is for each party and bring on your A game. Come in a group outfit or shine on your own. Be creative!”

You can also check for themes on the parties lineup.

White Party Bangkok takes place on 29 December 2022 – 1 January 2023. You can find out more details, including ticket information, on their website, as well as their Instagram and Facebook.