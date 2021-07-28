There are many Thai Olympians who are representing Thailand at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this year.

The Thai team consists of 41 athletes, partaking in 15 different sports. The 15 men and 26 women will be representing the country, so make sure you remember who they are when you watch their games. Here’s a little Who’s Who.

Athletics

The two athletes partaking in the athletics category are Kieran Tuntivate and Subenrat Insaeng. Kieran is an American Thai Olympian who is running for the men’s 10,000 meters race. Subenrat Insaeng is partaking in the women’s discus for the field events. This discus thrower holds the current national record for the throw set in Taipei City in 2015. You catch these two Olympians when the athletics programme opens on 30 July 2021.

Badminton

We have already seen a sneak peek of what the Thai badminton team is capable of. This year, there are 6 Thai athletes representing the country. Kantaphon Wangcharoen is playing for the men’s single. Ratchanok Intanon and Busanan Ongbamrungphan are playing for the women’s singles. For the doubles, Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai are taking part, and Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai are playing the mixed doubles.

Cycling

The two cyclists that have qualified are Chutikan Kitwanitsathian and Jutatip Maneephan. Both women are cycling in two different categories. Kitwanitsathian is riding in the BMX category, while Maneephan qualified for the Olympics through the top 100 individual finish for women in the UCI world ranking.

Boxing

The men’s featherweight, Chatchai Butdee is the only male qualifier for boxing. Jutmas Jitpong is the women’s flyweight, Sudaporn Seesondee is the women’s lightweight, and Baison Manikon is the women’s welterweight.

Canoeing

For the first time, Thailand has qualified for the canoeing category in the Olympics. The sprint consists of a race in the flatwater course over four distances: 200, 500, 1000 and 5000 meters. Orasa Thiangkathok has taken Thailand into this Olympics sport in the 200 meters.

Equestrian

The riders that are taking part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are Arinadtha Chavatanont, Weeraphat Pitakanonda and Korntaway Samran. All three are riding as individuals and within a team. Chavatanont is riding Boleybawn Prince, Pitakanonda is riding Carnival March and Pitakanonda is riding Bonero K.

Golf

Thailand has entered four Thai athletes for gold in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The two men who qualified are Gunn Charoenkul and Jazz Janewattananond. The two women taking part are Ariya Jutanugarn and Patty Tavatanakit.

Judo

The judoka who entered the 2020 Olympics is Kachakorn Warasiha. Competing in the women’s 52kg, Warasiha did not advance but her representation of the country did not go unnoticed.

Rowing

Nawamin Deenoi and Siwakorn Wongpin qualified for the Men’s lightweight double sculls. Although they did not advance to the finals, we have not seen the last of them yet. Finishing at 7 minutes and 20 seconds, they should be proud of what they have achieved.

Sailing

There are three Thai athletes competing in the sailing competitions: Natthaphong Phonoppharat, Siripon Kaewduang-Ngam, Kamolwan Chanyim. Phonoppharat has competed in the Men’s RS:X in the Rio Olympics four years prior. Siripon Kaewduang-Ngam has also competed in the previous Olympics under the same category. Kamolwan Chanyim is the first Thai woman who has qualified for the Olympics in a sailboat.

Shooting

This sport has been long-awaited by many locals. There are two men and four women competing in seven different events. Isaranuudom Phurihiranphat, competing in the men’s 25 m rapid fire pistol and Savate Sresthaporn, the oldest Thai Olympian, is competing in the men’s trap event.

Isarapa Imprasertsuk and Sutiya Jiewchaloemmit are competing in women’s skeet. Tanyaporn Prucksakorn is competing in two events, the Women’s 10 m air pistol and the Women’s 25 m pistol. Naphaswan Yangpaiboon is in both the women’s 10 m air pistol and the women’s 25 m pistol.

Swimming

The two swimmers who are competing in this race are competing in four different events. Navaphat Wongcharoen is swimming both the 100 m butterfly and 200 m butterfly. Whereas Jenjira Srisa-Ard is swimming the Women’s 50 m freestyle and Women’s 100 m freestyle.

Table Tennis

Two Thai athletes are playing the women’s singles for table tennis: Orawan Paranang and Suthasini Sawettabut. However, sadly they did not advance.

Taekwondo

This one you are most likely familiar with. Thailand’s taekwondo legend, Panipak Wongpattanakit or “Nong Tennis” has made headlines as Thailand’s first Olympic gold medalist at Tokyo 2020, after her victory against Spain in the Women’s 49 kg event. Tennis definitely shot to fame, however she is not the only one to qualify for Thailand’s taekwondo team. Ramnarong Sawekwiharee is another Thai olympian we have had the pleasure of watching in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Sawekwiharee ended up ranking 7th in the competition.