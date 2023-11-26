Art Basel Hong Kong will return in full scale for its March 2024 edition

Featuring over 240 galleries from 40 countries and territories, Hong Kong’s premier art fair, Art Basel, is returning to its pre-pandemic scale in the upcoming 2024 edition.

Once again, the fair will highlight the rich art scenes of Asia and beyond. More than half of the galleries participating are already operating exhibition spaces across Asia. Keep reading to find out more details.

Art Basel Hong Kong is back, bigger than ever

Art Basel Hong Kong is one of the biggest art events in the city, drawing local and overseas crowds. The upcoming local edition will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from March 26 to 30.

Galleries that were not able to make it to the 2023 edition due to travel restrictions will be back in March 2024. A total of 68 galleries will be returning including Galerie Lelong & Co. from France, Galleria d’Arte Maggiore G.A.M. from Italy, kurimanzutto from Mexico, and Experimenter from India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Basel (@artbasel)

What to expect from Art Basel Hong Kong’s 2024 edition?

In addition, there will also be 25 first-time exhibitions from across the globe like Fitzpatrick Gallery in Paris, Tokyo’s Waitingroom, and Almeida e Dale Galeria de Arte from São Paulo. There will also be galleries from countries that have representation for the first time such as Denmark, Ghana, New Zealand, Portugal, and Saudi Arabia.

Galleries, the event’s main highlight, will feature 200 of the world’s leading galleries to present artworks from their expansive programmes. Among the wide range of works on view, textile arts will be one of the key attractions. Digital art will also continue to have an important presence with notable presentations from different galleries.

The Discoveries section will be dedicated to solo presentations by emerging artists. A total of 22 galleries will tackle the complex topics of urban development. Meanwhile, the Insights section will showcase the works of artists from the Asia Pacific region. This also includes Western galleries whose programmes are dedicated to artistic production from Asia.

All images credit: Art Basel