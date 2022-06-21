Bangkok Art Biennale announces glorious 2022 return

Art lovers rejoice, as the annual festival comes back with a lineup of artists from all over the world. The Bangkok Art Biennale is back for 2022.

The Bangkok Art Biennale is one of Big Mango’s largest and most extravagant art events, transforming the bustling cityscape into a creative hub for artists and art lovers. Spanning across a period of four months (22 October 2022 to 23 February 2023), visitors will be able to watch how artists transform venues into their own. Both local and international artists will be taking part, working together with cultural spaces across Bangkok, as well as some of the most iconic landmarks unique to Thailand’s capital.

This year’s theme is titled “CHAOS:CALM,” reflecting on contemporary issues around the world. Through the lens of art, viewers will be invited to interpret the binary of chaos and calmness, as they contemplate the confusing conditions we face today — from Covid to political unrest, as well as war and other atrocities.

“The Bangkok Art Biennale is a timely opportunity for us to collectively investigate and reconcile the theme of CHAOS:CALM through the exciting work of our selected artists to be presented in venues across the city,” comments Prof. Dr. Apinan Poshyananda, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the Bangkok Art Biennale.

Whilst further details are yet to be unveiled, interestingly, venues so far include a few urban destinations that make up the daily lives of many people. This means that even those not actively seeking art will be able to see it closely as they go day to day. Some of the selected locations include Samyan Mitrtown, The PARQ, Wat Arun, Wat Pho, and more. If you’re unable to attend in person, the biennale will also be accessible virtually.

Find more information about the Bangkok Art Biennale, along with the list of artists and venues so far here.

[Hero and featured image credit: Bangkok Art Biennale]