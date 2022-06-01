facebook
Pride Month 2022: Bangkok hosts its first pride parade on 5 June
01 Jun 2022 01:00 PM

Pride Month 2022: Bangkok hosts its first pride parade on 5 June

Natasha Sethi
Pride Month 2022: Bangkok hosts its first pride parade on 5 June
Pride Month 2022: Bangkok hosts its first pride parade on 5 June

This Sunday, 5 June 2022, Bangkok is hosting its first proper pride parade, ‘Bangkok Naruemit Pride Parade,’ and we’re very proud. Happy Pride Month!

On 5 June 2022, Bangkok will make history by hosting its first-ever proper pride parade. Happy Pride Month, señors, señoritas, and non-binary amigos. 

Organised by the Bangkok Naruemit Pride team, the parade marks the first of two events under the umbrella of ‘Bangkok Naruemit Pride 2022.’ The second event, a party at Mischa Cheap, will be held on 26 June 2022. 

pride parade Bangkok
Image credit: Bangkok Pride

The upcoming ‘Bangkok Naruemit Pride Parade’ intends to celebrate and endorse sexual and gender diversity, as well as bring attention to social issues such as marriage inequality and social injustice. The starting point of the parade is Sri Maha Mariamman Temple and it will continue down the path of Silom Road. Go big, go bold, go beautiful. 

The capital city is ready to show its love and support, and so are we. Here’s our chance to not only talk the talk, but also walk the walk. Literally.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mercedes Mehling]

Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
