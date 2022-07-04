Bangkok is getting an open-air film festival with ‘Krungthep Klang Plaeng’ this July

For those who enjoy the vibes of open-air viewing, ‘Krungthep Klang Plaeng’ film festival will be taking place all over Bangkok for the whole month.

The event will be happening in venues around Bangkok, and will feature a total of 25 films that Bangkokians know and love, over the course of four weeks. Each week, a different set of venues is set. There are a couple Western films in the programme, but it’s a great way to introduce yourself, along with your company, to the Thai film industry. This is because the oldest film set to be shown dates all the way back to 1959, and the films are all commercial successes that are a part of many Thai people’s memories.

The programme includes the following:

7 July

Dang Bireley’s and Young Gangsters (1997) at Lan Khon Mueang Town Square

Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story (2009) at True Digital Park Phra Khanong

8 July

Time In A Bottle (1991) at Lan Khon Mueang Town Square

36 (2012) at True Digital Park Phra Khanong

9 July

Black Silk (1961) at Lan Khon Mueang Town Square

Mae Nak Phra Khanong (1959) at True Digital Park Phra Khanong

14 July

RRR (2022) at Khlong Toei Youth Center

4Kings (2021) at Rot Fai Park

15 July

Monrak Transistor (2001) at Khlong Toei Youth Center

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) at Rot Fai Park

16 July

Boonchu Poo Narak (1988) at Khlong Toei Youth Center

One for the Road (2021) at Rot Fai Park

21 July

Citizen Dog (2004) at Benchakitti Park

Fast & Furious (2009) at Bang Khae Phirom Market

22 July

The Blue Hour (2015) at Benchakitti Park

Shutter (2017) at Bang Khae Phirom Market

23 July

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (2021) at Benchakitti Park

Dear Dakanda (2005) at Bang Khae Phirom Market

28 July

Love of Siam (2007) at Siam Square

Sunset at Chaophraya (2013) at Queen Sirikit 60th Anniversary Park

29 July

Seasons Change (2006) at Siam Square

Pee Nak (2019) at Queen Sirikit 60th Anniversary Park

30 July

Siam Square (1984) at Siam Square

Gunman (1983) at Queen Sirikit 60th Anniversary Park

31 July

School Town King (2020) at Kru Grape Garden

One for the Road (2021) at Sukhumvit 31