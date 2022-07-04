facebook
04 Jul 2022 08:00 PM

Bangkok is getting an open-air film festival with ‘Krungthep Klang Plaeng’ this July

Vichayuth Chantan
For those who enjoy the vibes of open-air viewing, ‘Krungthep Klang Plaeng’ film festival will be taking place all over Bangkok for the whole month.

The event will be happening in venues around Bangkok, and will feature a total of 25 films that Bangkokians know and love, over the course of four weeks. Each week, a different set of venues is set. There are a couple Western films in the programme, but it’s a great way to introduce yourself, along with your company, to the Thai film industry. This is because the oldest film set to be shown dates all the way back to 1959, and the films are all commercial successes that are a part of many Thai people’s memories.

Image credit: Bangkok Public Relations Office/Facebook

The programme includes the following:

7 July

Dang Bireley’s and Young Gangsters (1997) at Lan Khon Mueang Town Square
Bangkok Traffic (Love) Story (2009) at True Digital Park Phra Khanong

8 July

Time In A Bottle (1991) at Lan Khon Mueang Town Square
36 (2012) at True Digital Park Phra Khanong

9 July

Black Silk (1961) at Lan Khon Mueang Town Square
Mae Nak Phra Khanong (1959) at True Digital Park Phra Khanong

14 July

RRR (2022) at Khlong Toei Youth Center
4Kings (2021) at Rot Fai Park

15 July

Monrak Transistor (2001) at Khlong Toei Youth Center
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) at Rot Fai Park

16 July

Boonchu Poo Narak (1988) at Khlong Toei Youth Center
One for the Road (2021) at Rot Fai Park

21 July

Citizen Dog (2004) at Benchakitti Park
Fast & Furious (2009) at Bang Khae Phirom Market

22 July

The Blue Hour (2015) at Benchakitti Park
Shutter (2017) at Bang Khae Phirom Market

23 July

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (2021) at Benchakitti Park
Dear Dakanda (2005) at Bang Khae Phirom Market

28 July

Love of Siam (2007) at Siam Square
Sunset at Chaophraya (2013) at Queen Sirikit 60th Anniversary Park

29 July

Seasons Change (2006) at Siam Square
Pee Nak (2019) at Queen Sirikit 60th Anniversary Park

30 July

Siam Square (1984) at Siam Square
Gunman (1983) at Queen Sirikit 60th Anniversary Park

31 July

School Town King (2020) at Kru Grape Garden
One for the Road (2021) at Sukhumvit 31

Vichayuth Chantan
