6 places with the best Christmas decorations in Bangkok

Here are six places with the best Christmas trees, lights, and decorations in Bangkok for this festive season 2021.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Seriously, it really, really is. The countless Christmas decorations around town are a constant reminder that it’s officially the most wonderful time of the year. Here are six places in Bangkok with the best Christmas trees, the best Christmas lights, and the best Christmas decorations for this festive season 2021. To spruce things up, we’ve picked a Christmas song for each venue. The songs are chosen based on what we deem best describe the decorations and the display.
The best Christmas decorations in Bangkok
Song: The Christmas Gift I Want
Luxury department store Central Embassy boasts a 22-metre giant reflective Christmas tree, enclosed with cute Christmas-themed greenery and golden reindeers. Are you in need of a Christmas gift? Just grab one of the wrapped presents from the tree. Only kidding, of course.
[Image credit: Central Embassy]
Song: Baby, it’s Cold Outside
Snow, frost, Santa, mistletoe – this fir real is a wintery Christmas right here in Bangkok. While it’s not really cold outside since winter in Bangkok is pretty much non-existent, B Story Cafe has us convinced that Baby, it’s Cold Outside.
[Image credit: B Story Cafe]
Song: Green Christmas
Yes, we’re aware that Green Christmas is not the happiest of songs but we’re interpreting the title differently here. For this festive season, the thoughtfully-designed, environmentally-friendly Christmas tree at Capella Bangkok advocates for sustainability as part of their ‘Festive with a Cause’ campaign. Rather than pine or fir, this tree is made up of coconut fronds and is ornamented with brass fingernails, resulting in a unique and beautiful creation.
[Image credit: Capella Bangkok]
Song: Holly Jolly Christmas
The polychromatic, groovy candy land at Centralworld guarantees a Holly Jolly Christmas. With over ten photo spots, the multicoloured expanse will add a pop of vibrancy to your day. Head over to the shopping mall for a colourful Christmas.
[Image credit: Centralworld]
Song: Christmas Lights
If your Instagram feed is filled with cheesy quotes, this illuminated Christmas tree at Samyan Mitrtown is right up your alley. To quote Coldplay, those Christmas lights light up the street.
[Image credit: @public_hit/Instagram]
Song: I’m a Little Star
Last but certainly not least is ICONSIAM, and we expect nothing ordinary from them. If not at the venue itself, you’ve probably seen the Christmas lights from across town. The festive structures and colours beautifully complement the architecture and infrastructure of the building.
[Image credit: @emiliesarion/Instagram]