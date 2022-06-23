Billie Eilish is coming to Bangkok this August

World-renowned singer, song writer, and bad guy, Billie Eilish is coming to Bangkok as part of her Happier Than Ever World Tour.

With seven Grammys and various global hits, Billie Eilish simply needs no introduction. From When the Party is Over, to Ocean Eyes and, of course, Happier Than Ever, she’ll be bringing her iconic discography to Bangkok on 24th August, 2022.

It is also confirmed that Billie’s brother, Finneas O’Connor, will be appearing on-stage as guitarist and keyboardist.

Pre-sale at the artist’s website begins on 24th June, while public sales begin on 27th. Ticket prices range from 2,040 THB to 10,040 THB, and the shows will be held at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

It seems like 2022 is a big year for concerts in Bangkok, with confirmed appearances from famous international artists, such as The Script, LANY, Callum Scott, and Justin Bieber, whose fans are still anticipating if he will be able to make it after the announcement of his recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Billie Eilish joins the roster, and fans across Thailand are rejoiced (us included). So save your date, and be ready to rush for the ticket queue.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit this website.