9 live concerts taking place in Bangkok this 2022

Billie Eilish, (G)I-DLE, Justin Bieber, LANY, and more – here are all the concerts taking place in Bangkok this 2022.
Along with the bar scene and the travel scene, the live entertainment scene in Bangkok and beyond is also making a comeback. After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, Thailand is finally and fully back to hosting concerts and festivals. The artists love it, the people love it, and the city loves it. Whilst some have turned into full-time concerts-in-pyjamas homebodies, some have been itching to attend a real live concert. For the latter, we believe this is very, very exciting news for you.
For the third and fourth quarters of 2022, Bangkok will welcome several international artists from all over the world spanning different genres, different locations, and different vibes. From Billie Eilish to The Script to Justin Bieber and more, here are all the concerts taking place in Thailand this 2022.
[Hero image credit: @thescriptofficial/Instagram; featured image credit: @justinbieber/Instagram]
9 concerts taking place in Bangkok this 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
Concert: Epik High is Here
Tour: Asia Pacific Tour 2022
From Seoul to Bangkok, South Korean alternative hip hop group Epik High is performing in Bangkok this July 2022 as part of their ‘Epik High is Here: Asia Pacific Tour 2022.’ The trio returns to the Land of Smiles for the second time and is one of the veterans under record label YG Entertainment.
[Image credit: EPIK HIGH/Facebook]
2 /9
Tour: Just Me ( )I-DLE World Tour
Breaking news: South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE is heading to Bangkok this August 2022. Yesterday (29 June 2922), the K-pop quintet announced the final list of dates and venues for their ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE World Tour’ via an Instagram post. Bangkok is one of the 18 cities on the list. This marks the group’s first official concert tour.
[Image credit: @official_g_i_dle/Instagram]
3 /9
Concert: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour in Bangkok
Tour: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
We are Happier Than Ever that Billie Eilish is heading to Bangkok this August. Seven Grammys, six tours, and countless hits – the world-renowned singer and songwriter is bringing her iconic, impressive discography to the metropolis for the first time ever. To top it off, her talented brother Finneas will also be blessing us with his presence. Billie, we’re ready for the Oxytocin release.
[Image credit: @billieeilish/Instagram]
4 /9
Tour: Greatest Hits Tour 2022
The Script heads to Bangkok for the third time this September, bringing nostalgia and classic pop-rock classics along with them. The ‘Greatest Hits Tour 2022’ is to promote their greatest hits album: Tales from The Script: Greatest Hits. So, expect chart-toppers including Breakeven, For the First Time, Hall of Fame, and more.
[Image credit: @thescriptofficial/Instagram]
5 /9
Tour: SEVENTEEN World Tour, Be The Sun
Fact: Thailand loves K-pop. Case in point: 13-member South Korean boyband SEVENTEEN is hosting a two-night back-to-back concert in the capital city this October. The group kicked off their ‘Be the Sun’ world tour in Seoul on 25 June 2022.
[Image credit: @txt_bighit/Instagram]
6 /9
Tour: Bridges Asia Tour
English singer-songwriter Calum Scott will embark on a world tour to promote his latest studio album: Bridges. He will make his debut in Bangkok, among other Asian cities, this October. The 33-year-old vocal powerhouse is known and loved for his romantic, melancholic songs including You Are The Reason and his fame-making rendition of Dancing on My Own. Our tip? Make sure to take tissues to the concert.
[Image credit: @calumscott/Instagram]
7 /9
Tour: TOMORROW X TOGETHER World Tour, Act: Love Sick
Next on the list is another K-pop musical group: TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Commonly referred to as TXT, the five-member boyband embarks on their first-ever world tour. The tour commences in July 2022 in South Korea, followed by North America, and the rest of Asia.
[Image credit: @txt_bighit/Instagram]
8 /9
Tour: A November to Remember
LANY is coming to Bangkok. The American alternative pop two-member band boasts three top 40 albums: LANY, Malibu Nights, and Mama’s Boy. The duo’s ‘A November to Remember’ tour in Asia will commence in Taipei, Taiwan, and will conclude in Manila, the Philippines. No more Dancing in the Kitchen. Get ready to bop and bawl to songs Thru These Tears.
[Image credit: @thisislany/Instagram]
9 /9
Tour: Justice World Tour 2022
One of the biggest pop superstars in the world, Justin Bieber, is returning to the metropolis after nine years since his ‘Believe Tour’ in 2013. Belieber or not, we can all agree that the Canadian sensation’s songs tend to create a stir in the music world. As the name suggests, this tour is dedicated to promoting his Justice album, as well as his Changes album. Since Justin is still recovering from his Ramsay Hunt syndrome, keep an eye out for any updates/changes regarding the concert.
[Image credit: @justinbieber/Instagram]