9 live concerts taking place in Bangkok this 2022

Billie Eilish, (G)I-DLE, Justin Bieber, LANY, and more – here are all the concerts taking place in Bangkok this 2022.

Along with the bar scene and the travel scene, the live entertainment scene in Bangkok and beyond is also making a comeback. After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, Thailand is finally and fully back to hosting concerts and festivals. The artists love it, the people love it, and the city loves it. Whilst some have turned into full-time concerts-in-pyjamas homebodies, some have been itching to attend a real live concert. For the latter, we believe this is very, very exciting news for you.

For the third and fourth quarters of 2022, Bangkok will welcome several international artists from all over the world spanning different genres, different locations, and different vibes. From Billie Eilish to The Script to Justin Bieber and more, here are all the concerts taking place in Thailand this 2022.

[Hero image credit: @thescriptofficial/Instagram; featured image credit: @justinbieber/Instagram]

9 concerts taking place in Bangkok this 2022