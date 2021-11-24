Black Friday 2021: the best deals to shop in Thailand

Another occasion to shop till you drop. Black Friday 2021 is almost upon us and here are the best deals in Thailand.
Now that 11.11 is over, the next shopping holiday on the radar is Black Friday, so get your credit cards ready for Friday 26 November 2021. Although Black Friday may not be a huge deal in Thailand, we’re still going to take advantage of the deals. Before you kick off your gift shopping for Christmas, be sure to treat yourself first with Black Friday deals. It’s the best time to spend on all your favourite brands, whether you want to give your wardrobe a refresh right before the festive season begins, or simply nab the designer It-bag you’ve been eyeing for a while. This year, online retailers are especially generous with their Black Friday sale offerings, throwing in new-season items in the mix.
[Hero and featured image credit: Ivan Samkov/Pexels]
The best Black Friday 2021 deals to check out in Thailand:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
On the week of Black Friday, you can expect a Farfetch sale with up to 50% off of designer clothing, bags, shoes, and accessories (that includes new season offerings, too). Last year, the retailer also added an additional 20% discount to sales items on Black Friday itself, which continued well into the Cyber weekend. If you’re hoping to fill your closet with buzzy brands like Off-White, Bottega Veneta and The Vampire’s Wife, look no further.
2 /8
Nike’s Black Friday sale is expected to start on 25 November and run through 30 November, but there are already some early deals that you can nab from the sportswear giant. Shop your favourite running shoes, athletic apparel, sports gear, or even pieces from the Nike x Ambush collection for up to 40% off right now.
3 /8
Looking to buy clothes this Black Friday 2021? Make sure to check out Pomelo Fashion. The Thai fashion brand is offering 25% off sitewide for their Black Friday sale. From bikinis to formal wear to summer dresses, there’s something for everyone here.
4 /8
We love Sephora. But with their Black Friday sale, we love Sephora even more. The personal care and beauty products brand will offer 15% off on selected products from 29 November 2021 to 1 December 2021. The ‘Black Fri-yaaay’ sale will be available on their website and at all the physical stores.
5 /8
Charles & Keith is offering up to 50% off on their products. Wallets, purses, sandals, heels – 55 items are currently are on sale. Make sure to buy what you want before they sell out.
6 /8
If you’re not sure what to buy but you want to take advantage of the sale, King Power is the perfect website to browse. Sunglasses, skincare products, bags, watches – they’ve got pretty much everything. The sale is available now and runs until 30 November 2021.