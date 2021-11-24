Home > Culture > Events > Black Friday 2021: the best deals to shop in Thailand
Culture
24 Nov 2021 10:38 AM

Natasha Sethi
Another occasion to shop till you drop. Black Friday 2021 is almost upon us and here are the best deals in Thailand

Now that 11.11 is over, the next shopping holiday on the radar is Black Friday, so get your credit cards ready for Friday 26 November 2021. Although Black Friday may not be a huge deal in Thailand, we’re still going to take advantage of the deals. Before you kick off your gift shopping for Christmas, be sure to treat yourself first with Black Friday deals. It’s the best time to spend on all your favourite brands, whether you want to give your wardrobe a refresh right before the festive season begins, or simply nab the designer It-bag you’ve been eyeing for a while. This year, online retailers are especially generous with their Black Friday sale offerings, throwing in new-season items in the mix.

[Hero and featured image credit: Ivan Samkov/Pexels]

The best Black Friday 2021 deals to check out in Thailand:

Jump To / Table of Contents

  • Farfetch
  • Nike
  • Pomelo Fashion
  • Sephora
  • Charles & Keith
  • King Power
  • Konvy
  • Central
Farfetch

Farfetch

On the week of Black Friday, you can expect a Farfetch sale with up to 50% off of designer clothing, bags, shoes, and accessories (that includes new season offerings, too). Last year, the retailer also added an additional 20% discount to sales items on Black Friday itself, which continued well into the Cyber weekend. If you’re hoping to fill your closet with buzzy brands like Off-White, Bottega Veneta and The Vampire’s Wife, look no further.

Farfetch
Shop here
Nike

Nike

Nike’s Black Friday sale is expected to start on 25 November and run through 30 November, but there are already some early deals that you can nab from the sportswear giant. Shop your favourite running shoes, athletic apparel, sports gear, or even pieces from the Nike x Ambush collection for up to 40% off right now.

Nike
Shop here
Pomelo Fashion

Pomelo Fashion

Looking to buy clothes this Black Friday 2021? Make sure to check out Pomelo Fashion. The Thai fashion brand is offering 25% off sitewide for their Black Friday sale. From bikinis to formal wear to summer dresses, there’s something for everyone here.

Pomelo Fashion
shop here
Sephora

Sephora

We love Sephora. But with their Black Friday sale, we love Sephora even more. The personal care and beauty products brand will offer 15% off on selected products from 29 November 2021 to 1 December 2021. The ‘Black Fri-yaaay’ sale will be available on their website and at all the physical stores.

Sephora
shop here
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith is offering up to 50% off on their products. Wallets, purses, sandals, heels – 55 items are currently are on sale. Make sure to buy what you want before they sell out.

Charles & Keith
shop here
King Power

King Power

If you’re not sure what to buy but you want to take advantage of the sale, King Power is the perfect website to browse. Sunglasses, skincare products, bags, watches – they’ve got pretty much everything. The sale is available now and runs until 30 November 2021.

King Power
shop here
Konvy

Konvy

For cosmetics, skincare products, and beauty products, keep an eye out for Konvy’s upcoming Black Friday sale. The sale starts and ends on 26 November 2021, so make sure to get anything you want this Friday. Expect flash deals, special deals for Konvy members, and coupons.

Konvy
shop here
Central

Central

Last but not least on the list for the best Black Friday 2021 deals in Thailand is Central. Central Online’s Black Friday sale goes up to 80% off and will be available this Friday, 26 November 2021. Happy shopping!

Central
shop here
Shopping Central Events Black Friday
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

