Bryan Adams set to rock Bangkok this March

The iconic Canadian musician is bringing his So Happy It Hurts tour to the City of Angels. Here’s what you need to know about Bryan Adams’ upcoming concert here in Bangkok.

Legendary artist and one of Billboard’s All-Time Top Artists is coming to the Land of Smiles. Bryan Adams’ So Happy It Hurts Tour is set to rock Bangkok on March 17 at Royal Paragon Hall. Much to the delight of his fans, the Canadian musician and singer will bring his signature feel-good rock music that makes anyone from whatever generation nostalgic for the good ol’ days.

[Hero image credit: Thai Ticket Major]

Bryan Adams’ So Happy It Hurts tour is coming to Bangkok

The tour is named after Adams’ latest album released just last year, which was his 15th studio album. Describing it as a “return to life” after the pandemic, Adams said, “The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away. Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go. The title song, “So Happy It Hurts”, is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name touches on many of the ephemeral things in life are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection.”

While Adams will undoubtedly play tracks off his new album, it’s equally likely that he’ll also be playing some of the classics. Seriously, we’re looking forward to screaming our lungs out to “Summer of ‘69” so he better.

Adams is one of the most prolific musicians and singers of all time, selling more than 100 million albums and singles all over the world. He’s also the winner of a Grammy and has been nominated for five Golden Globes and three Oscars. He also has a star on each of the Walks of Fame in Canada and the US and has been inducted into three different Canadian Halls of Fame.

Some of Adams’ other hits include “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)”, “Heaven”, and the Oscar-nominated “I Finally Found Someone”, which is a duet with Barbara Streisand. All songs are perfect for a karaoke sesh while driving down the free(ish)ways of Bangkok.

Tickets are on sale now.

Buy tickets here