Cannes Film Festival 2022: Our favourite red carpet fashion looks

Who wore it best at Cannes Film Festival 2022? Here are our favourite looks from the red carpet.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has officially kicked off in Cannes, France—and with it, the red carpet for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The highly anticipated festival will showcase the finest in international cinema, highlighting the talents of actors, directors, and film crews from all around the world. From midday photocalls to gala premieres, the Cannes red carpet 2022 will feature a slew of famous faces and their unforgettable fashion sense.

The festival is known for its spectacular and extravagant fashion in addition to honouring the best in international cinema. All attendees, from celebrities to models to actors, are expected to grace the iconic red-carpeted steps in their most glamorous ensemble, whether they are straight off the haute couture runways or custom-made by a renowned fashion house.

You won’t want to miss this star-studded event and its spectacular outfits. So keep checking back as the top red carpet looks from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival are updated in real-time. Scroll through the gallery to see Cannes best red carpet fashion looks.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.