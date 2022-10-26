Chatuchak Night Market is opening in Singapore next year again

Chatuchak Night Market returns to Singapore next year. It’s the same night market feeling we know and love, now set in the land of Merlion. Let’s see what it’s all about.

The popular open-air market will take place once again at The Grandstand from 7 February to 2 April 2023, and will feature over 180 vendors selling food, handicrafts, and antiques, some flying in from the original venue in Bangkok.

Seating will be available around the market, and there will also be complimentary parking and free shuttle buses from Botanic Gardens, Clementi, and Toa Payoh for visitors.

Chatuchak Night Market Singapore: All the deets

Expect dishes from street food to mains at Chatuchak Singapore. Highlights include Thai Roti Prata, which is thinner and yellower than the local style thanks to the use of eggs in the dough. It is used as the base for Banana Roti, which is cooked in butter, drizzled with condensed milk, and cut into squares.

There is also E-Sarn sausage. Unique to northeast Thailand, the grilled sausages are made from fermented meat, rice, and sometimes vermicelli noodles. It is typically served with cabbage, fresh chilli and pickled ginger.

For heartier dishes, prawn vermicelli presents fresh river prawns slowly baked with silky translucent noodles. A slice of fat is added to the bottom of the steel pot for richness and aroma, accompanied by zesty green chilli sauce.

From the northeastern city of Korat, Mee Korat is thin rice noodles fried with bean sprouts and shrimp. It is then served on a thin layer of omelette dressed with fresh lime on the side. Slurp it down with Thai style teh tarik. The Cha Chak is a milk tea tossed from one tin to another to create a thick layer of foam, and is served cold and sweet. Other flavours besides the original include green tea, coffee, and cocoa.

Chatuchak Singapore is the first international location of the iconic Bangkok destination. The local edition first launched in 2020, but was forced to close midway due to government pandemic control measures.

Chatuchak Singapore

7 February – 2 April 2023

Tuesdays – Sundays, 4.30pm – 10.30pm

Grandstand South Carpark, 200 Turf Club Rd, Singapore 287994