Unconventional CNY events to attend in Bangkok this Chinese New Year 2023

It’s almost the time for Chinese New Year, and many of our favourite places are opening their doors to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Let’s see where you should head to for the occasion.

There’s just so many things to do for Chinese New Year 2023. We didn’t get to celebrate it properly last year, but let’s not rabbit in—let’s treat ourselves and make up for it this time around. From casual drinks to fun performances and energetic parties, mark your calendar and be ready to hop to it. You’ll get to dance till you’re lop-sided fur real.

[Hero and featured image credit: Norbert Braun/Unsplash]

Events to attend in Bangkok this Chinese New Year 2023

Chinese New Year Bar-Hopping at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

What’s a more fitting way to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit than to bar-hop till you drop? The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is inviting us to all three of their drinks venues—Craft, Ms. Jigger, and Bar.Yard—to try their special Chinese-inspired drinks.

The bar hopping takes place from 20-27 January. You can find out more information at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

Shanghai Mafia Party

Dress up as the Shanghai mafia and join the gang party for one night at Siam Yacht Club. They’re serving exclusive Chinese-influenced cocktails and mocktails, and they’re bringing in a lot of entertainment. DJ sets, live bands, lion dance performances—if you’re going all out, so are they.

The party will be on 22 January. You can find more information at Siam Yacht Club.

The Luckiest Empire at Central Embassy

Central Embassy is transforming their establishment into “The Luckiest Empire” with auspicious symbols all around. Expect interactive activities, grandiose performances, and special offers that will certainly count as blessings towards the new year. Be sure to keep an eye out for photo opp spots scattered throughout, as well as check out the Chinatown Market for some souvenirs.

The empire is ready to welcome you until 29 January. You can find more information at Central Embassy.

CNY Celebration with Rui Tang

To this day, we still haven’t found out what the emperor’s secret is, but maybe they’ll give us a clue at their Chinese New Year celebration. Rui Tang is on deck and pulling all the stops for you to have a good time. Book one of their private rooms for more intimate gatherings, and get ready to dance.

The celebration is on 31 January. You can find more information at The Emperor’s Secret.

Chinese New Year Sunday Gay Night at Maggie Choo’s

It’s officially established that Sundays are Gay Nights, so lock the doors, lower the blinds, fire up the smoke machine, and put on your heels, because we know exactly what we need. The special Chinese New Year-themed party at Maggie Choo’s promises extravagant drag shows, fun games, free shots, and more. Be sure to book early.

The themed night will be on 22 January. You can find more information at Maggie Choo’s.

Chinese New Year Jazz Night

Celebrate the auspicious occasion with some drinks in hand and a relaxing Bourbon Street jazz session that makes you forget the troubles of the day. If you haven’t had the combo of jazz and home-cooked Isaan food yet, now’s your chance.

The session will be on 20 January. You can find more information at The Kitchen at Yenakat.

Chinese Lunar New Year at Sugar Club Bangkok

The celebrations can’t get more auspicious than with the Sugar Babes. They’re busting out the Chinese decor and the hottest music by the resident DJs playing only the best hiphop beats—it’s simply the perfect way to welcome the new year.

The party will be on 22 January. You can find more information at Sugar Club Bangkok.