Have you planned how you’re celebrating Christmas? If not, follow us along and see what piques your interest. It’s the season of gifts, and baby, these events are absolutely giving and gifting us life.

To properly get into the holiday spirit, you’ll need a grand feast, and some events to celebrate. That means alcohol, and other goodies (also alcoholic), along with other event fun for the whole family. Mark your calendars accordingly—it’s much more fun than a night in.

[Hero and featured image credit: Artem Kniaz/Unsplash]

Christmas events to attend in Bangkok this festive season

Christmas Afternoon Tea at Café Claire

Jumpstart the festivities with some élégance and sophistication (pronounced with French accent) with some afternoon tea at Café Claire. They’ve prepared a selection of premium TWG teas, along with large sets of desserts and pastries designed to make you kick back and relax. Science says it makes your gossip session with your best friends much more enticing.

Also, get the Ferris wheel set for the Instagram stories.

You can find more information at Oriental Residences Bangkok.

Christmas Aroma Candle Workshop

Create two self-standing Christmas candles to take home for yourselves. Choose your own wax, wicks, blends of essential oils, and make the perfect gifts for any relatives. After all, it’s 100% handmade, 100% natural essential oils, 100% festive goodness—no chemicals, preservatives, or any emulsifiers. It’s simply fun for the whole family.

You can find out more information at Bangkok Soap Opera.

Christmas Party, Sexy Santas’ at The New Sunday Gay Night

Speaking fun for the whole family, Maggie Choo’s is celebrating their Christmas in the best way possible: hunky models, free shots, and amazing drag shows. Three rounds of queens are already stretching as we speak, all to strut, drop, and turn a holiday into a holi-slay. Remember to book beforehand so you don’t have to wait in line.

You can find more information at Maggie Choo’s.

Fiesta de Navidad

Si, it’s a fiesta! Spread some holiday cheer on the dance floor from 6pm onwards—there are fun Latin beats, a Santa, as well as his little helpers who can be found throughout the dance floor. If you need some courage, there will be Christmas-themed cocktails that will surely put some pep in your step. The THB 400 entry fee already includes one drink, so what are you waiting for?

You can find more information at Havana Social.

Christmas Eve at Mexicano

A Mexican buffet is extremely nice and all, but pair that with unlimited sangrias and margaritas, as well as a live Latin band? You’ll be singing along to Guantanamera even if you don’t know the lyrics. Plus, there’ll be turkey carving and some piñatas to hit—a culture clash we didn’t know we needed.

You can find more information at Mexicano.

Vanilla X’Mas Party

This Christmas party ends at 1.30am. It’s the perfect occasion to drop the little ones at home, and forget they existed for just a moment. The gorgeous view from 35th floor of Skyview Hotel will keep you company, along with their fun lineup of DJs and delicious finger foods.

You can find more information at Vanilla Sky.