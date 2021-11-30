8 Christmas markets to check out in Bangkok this December 2021

It’s officially December. It’s officially festive season. Here are eight Christmas markets to check out in Bangkok this December 2021.
[Hero and featured image credit: Humphrey Muleba/Pexels]
8 Christmas markets to check out in Bangkok
First on the list is a Christmas edition of the reoccurring Hope Fair. Head over to the Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok to browse around and support over 150 local entrepreneurs, designers, and artisans selling fashion items, home decor, cosmetics, arts, crafts, and, of course, food.
Alliance Française de Bangkok is hosting a Christmas event that’s centred around Christmas gifts. All products are designed and made by the members and students, and comprise of jewellery, decorations, toys, books, gourmet products, and more.
The Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is back with their second edition of the European Christmas Market. Other than a selection of handcrafted items, toys, and lifestyle products, you can also participate in their ‘Festive Raffle’ to stand a chance to win exciting prizes.
‘Yolo Fest Christmas Market’ by Yolo Forest Bangkok celebrates the festive season, covering both Christmas and New Year. The first market is this Saturday and runs until next year.
The Hive Bangkok is back with its annual Christmas event. From bakery to artisanal products, this market fully embraces the holiday spirit. Additionally, if you’re looking to sell, they’re accepting vendors right now, too.
From Thursday to Sunday, this four-day event will feature numerous booths including henna artists, jewellery stores, bakeries, and lots more. Plus, there will also be entertainment by DJs, choirs, and a quartet. Santa Claus will make an appearance during the weekend, too.
An event by Somewhere, Booyahproject, and Chubbynida, ‘Bring me to Somewhere’ will consist of gift-making workshops, a special Christmas menu, live music, giveaways, and a photo booth. This Christmas market is a one-stop destination for all things festive.
K-Village is the go-to spot for markets; Christmas or otherwise. For their Christmas-themed market, expect games, shows, and lots of food at the neighbourhood lifestyle mall.