Coldplay returns to Bangkok in February 2024

British rock band Coldplay has finally announced that they’re bringing their “Music of the Spheres” tour to Bangkok next year in 2024.

Your hopes and prayers have been heard, Coldplay fans. After announcing a number of dates and locations in Asia back in May—and hoping that Bangkok would be included in the list sometime soon—the British rock band has revealed that they are indeed making a comeback to the Big Mango. Cancel your plans for February of 2024 and start budgeting your money if you want to be part of the crowd at Rajamangala.

[Hero image: Stevie Rae Gibbs/Coldplay FB]

Bangkok will see the return of Coldplay to Rajamangala Stadium in 2024

✨ New Asia dates announced for Jan + Feb 2024 // Manila, Singapore and Bangkok // Register now for presale access at https://t.co/ssY2U4qpeV Delivered by DHL#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/mQ0IUTCVpW — Coldplay (@coldplay) June 12, 2023

Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour” has been going since March of last year and has brought the band to countries like Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, and Sweden. The tour marks the band’s return to live performances since the pandemic and is also notable for its efforts to be as sustainable as possible in every aspect.

Back in May, they announced the Asian leg of the tour, which will start off in Japan before heading off to other countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Australia. Notably missing, at least for us Bangkokians, was Thailand. It had been a few years since the band was last on our shores, so fans crossed their fingers in the hopes that Bangkok would be included on the tour.

And now, those hopes have been fulfilled. Coldplay announced three new dates and countries to the Asian leg of the tour, which includes one night in the Philippines, a staggering four nights in Singapore, and Bangkok. On February 3, they’ll return to Rajamangala Stadium to lead Bangkok residents into some of their well-known rousing choruses.

Presale tickets go on sale on June 19 at 10am Bangkok time. You can register here for presale access.