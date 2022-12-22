Concerts in Bangkok we’re looking forward to in 2023

The new year is almost here, and with international travel back to normal again, we’re seeing the return of world-renown artists performing in Bangkok. Here are some of the concerts in 2023 that we’re most excited about.

From Blackpink to Westlife, 2023 is looking like a good year for concerts. It’s been a while since Bangkok has welcomed international artists back to its shores to perform, so seeing a lineup like this makes us hopeful that there might be more announcements of concerts that will happen in the later parts of 2023. Fair warning: you might want to save up because all these concerts are happening in the first quarter of the year. Your wallet’s definitely gonna feel this.

Blackpink Born Pink World Tour

National Stadium, January 7-8

The Korean powerhouse girl group is giving Bangkok a memorable start to the year by bringing their Born Pink World Tour here. Recently-named Entertainer of the Year by Time Magazine, Blackpink will be performing for two nights here. If for some reason you still haven’t gotten your hands on tickets yet, you’re in luck: there are still some available at the time of writing this, but it’s probably best not to push your luck and just cop them already.

Conan Gray Superache Tour Asia

February 23, Impact Exhibition Hall 5

One of the more recent artists who started off on YouTube and found themselves being launched into success and stardom, Conan Gray follows the likes of many fellow YouTubers-turned-international-artists as he brings his music to Thailand. Listen to the American singer-songwriter perform songs off his second album, the eponymous Superache, as well as a few from his debut album. Tickets are still available.

Westlife The Wild Dreams Tour

Impact Arena, February 28

The Irish boy band are returning to the Land of Smiles! The Wild Dreams Tour, which kicked off in the UK in July, will be making its way to Thailand and will mark be third concert here. The boy band numerous hits are included in the childhood soundtracks of many millennials, and if their last concert is anything to go by, then expect a smattering of new songs and plenty of the classics we all know and love.

OneRepublic Live in Concert

Impact Arena, March 3

The Grammy-nominated American pop-rock band returns to Bangkok for the third time as part of their OneRepublic Live in Concert tour in Asia. The band will be performing in five cities: Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Tokyo, and Bangkok. It’s been four years since the band last performed in Bangkok at the Spotify on Stage even in 2019 so it’ll be good to see the boys back in town.

Arctic Monkeys Asia Tour

March 9, BITEC Hall

This is the first time the English rock band will be performing on the Kingdom’s shores so this is one for the books. Originating from Sheffield, the band has been nominated for six Grammy awards and won countless others including seven Brit awards. They’re also the first indie-label band to have debuted at number one in the UK with their first five albums. Tickets are still available so you still have time to buy them, or let’s be real, you still have a few months to save up for a ticket. Oh, and insert a really funny “Do I Wanna Know?” pun here. Heh.

Harry Styles Presents Love on Tour

Rajamangala Stadium, March 11

The darling of UK music (sorry, Elton John) will be performing at Rajamangala, one of his five stops on the Love on Tour live in Asia. While Styles has also been stretching his acting skills as of late, the former Directioner is still very much an artist at heart. While this will be his second gig as a solo act in the Kingdom, it’s actually his third time performing for the people of Bangkok: back in 2015, he did a concert here as part of One Direction. It was a memorable gig since just a few days later, Zayn Malik announced he was leaving the group. Too soon?

