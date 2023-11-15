Check your wallets and start saving money. These are the concerts in Bangkok we’re looking forward to in 2024.

The coming year is already shaping up to be a good year for concertgoers here in Bangkok. Coldplay and Ed Sheeran are set to return after being away for a few years, and on top of that, music icons Rod Stewart and Tom Jones will also make their way here to put on a show. We’re waiting with bated breath for more artists to announce Bangkok dates soon.

This list is continuously being updated. Check back for the latest announcements!

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres World Tour

Rajamangala National Stadium, February 3-4

After bringing the Head Full of Dreams Tour in 2017, British rock band Coldplay is set to return once again to Rajamangala Stadium next year, this time for two nights. But don’t dally: the February 3rd show is already sold out, so you better get on it if you want to cop tickets, which start at THB 1,800 and go all the way up to a cool THB 28,300.

Ed Sheeran – The Mathematics Tour

Rajamangala National Stadium, February 10

Ed Sheeran returns to Bangkok after four years and will sing his catalogue of songs from his Mathematics albums and his latest release, Autumn Variations. Expect to hear some of his more recent songs as well as fan favourites like “Galway Girl”, “Shape of You”, “Perfect”, and “Thinking Out Loud”. Don’t be surprised if someone proposes. Tickets are priced starting at THB 1,800.

Rod Stewart – Live in Concert One Last Time

Impact Arena, March 6

It’s been 15 years since rock and roll icon Sir Rod Stewart did a tour in Asia, so it’s great news that he’s coming back. The gravelly-voiced singer, who sang hits like “Maggie May” and “Have I Told You Lately”, will be coming to Bangkok next year in March to rock Impact Arena. Tickets start at THB 2,800.

Tom Jones – Ages and Stages Tour

UOB LIVE @ EmSphere, March 14

The legendary Sir Tom Jones is bringing his Ages and Stages Tour to Asia, and one of his stops is Bangkok. The octogenarian boasts a six-decade-long career, multiple Grammy Awards, and over 100 million records sold. He’ll be one of the first international artists to christen the brand new UOB LIVE @ EmSphere stage. Here’s hoping he sings “What’s New Pussycat?” 21 times. If you know, you know.

