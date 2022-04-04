Creamfields Thailand 2022: Dates, location, lineup, tickets

From dates to the location to tickets to the lineup, here’s all you need to know about Creamfields Thailand 2022. Early Bird tickets go on sale today at 4.00pm (4 April 2022).

In case you haven’t heard, Creamfields is finally coming to Thailand this year, and we’re beyond excited. For context, Creamfields has been held in over 30 countries so far. Festival-goers, it’s been a long while since we’ve all been crammed up with strangers jumping up and down having the time of our lives. So, we believe this is thrilling news for you.

[Hero and featured image credit: Creamfields Thailand]

Creamfields Thailand 2022: Dates & Location

The Thailand edition, Creamfields Thailand 2022, is being co-hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organisation. The electronic dance music festival is taking place on 28-29 May 2022 at Nong Nooch Botanical Garden in Pattaya, Chonburi.

Creamfields Thailand 2022: Lineup

The lineup for a festival makes or breaks the decision to purchase tickets. So, here it is. The lineup for phase 1 was announced earlier today on the official channel, the remaining acts will be announced soon. Lineup Phase 1: R3HAB, BEAUZ, Fedde Le Grand, Jeffrey Sutorious, Pink Panda.

Creamfields Thailand 2022: Tickets

For tickets, there are two types of tickets: GA (general admission) and VIP (very important person), and two prices: Early Bird and Regular. VIP benefits include: fast lane entry to the event, an exclusive bar, access to a private bathroom, and an elevated zone with a premium view of the event. Here are the four ticket options:

GA Early Bird (2-Day Pass): THB 2,500 GA Regular (2-Day Pass): THB 2,X00 VIP Early Bird (2-Day Pass): THB 4,300 VIP Regular (2-Day Pass): THB 4,X00

Early Bird tickets go on sale on 4 April 2022 at 4.00pm. You can buy tickets for the event here.