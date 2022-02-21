Disaya Vacationist’s latest show virtually sails you to Positano

Disaya’s resort wear line is back with a new collection called ‘Sailing to Positano’ to add colours and mentally transport you to a dream holiday in Positano. Here’s a look at the newest holiday wear collection that was recently unveiled at a fashion show in Phuket.

Disaya Vacationist has returned and revived the atmosphere and vibrancy of the Italian famous coastal town and tourist destination in its latest outdoor fashion show. Aside from showcasing a new range of holiday outfits, the collection launch celebrates the joy of beach vacation at one of the most globally recognised and well-loved tropical getaways in Thailand. Here’s a glimpse at Disaya Vacationist’s comeback and its new collection that might inspire you to dress up for any dream holiday.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Disaya Vacationist]

A virtual trip to the Italian seaside

The fashion brand brought a beautiful Positano flair to its breezy and elegant resort wear. Inspired by the charm of the popular seaside village town and its people, the new ‘Sailing to Positano’ collection portrays an impressive uniqueness with interesting fabric patterns including mermaids swimming through waves, blue and white tile patterns, and sailor uniforms. Held at the luxurious Banyan Tree Veya Phuket, and in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the wellness destination and private paradise amid sun-kissed sands, nodding palm trees, and the pristine waters of the Andaman Sea perfectly complement the vacation vibes of the collection. The fact that it’s an ideal spot to rejuvenate oneself and harmonise one’s body and soul with nature has also endeared the new collection to those who love fashion, travelling, and relaxation.

Though Disaya initially planned to use the beach as a runway with the setting sun in the background, the unexpected rain meant the show had to be moved onto a walkway in the resort. Nevertheless, the open-air fashion show surrounded by lush greenery is still in keeping with the spirit of the collection. There’s also that added benefit of spending time outdoors – exactly another moment of luxury amidst the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

A star-studded event

We’re not the only ones there to admire the beauty of the collection. Many prominent Thai celebrities who were also there to experience the collection include Varithorn Boutique founder Bubee Varenithi, singer Lydia Sarunrat and her husband Matthew Deane, actresses Mint Chalida, Mo Monchanok, and the YouTube famous Imraporn sisters – Noey Waruttha, Jam Charuttha, and Piglet Charada.

But things didn’t just stop after the fashion show. The celebs got a chance to try the collection pieces for themselves during the yacht trip with Andaman Passion. For a collection that aims to make its wearers look trendy and chic, Disaya has done a pretty good job letting everyone rock their own style and these celebs have proven it. Flip through the images to see how the celebs look in these stunning outfits from the collection.